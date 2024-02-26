Nigeria’s Super Falcons are set for a crucial encounter against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses on Monday at the M.K.O. Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Aside from the bragging rights, a place in the final round of the African qualifying series for the women’s football event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is up for grabs.

The first leg in Douala ended in a goalless draw, though the Nigerian team was denied a legal goal by Jennifer Echegini, leaving both teams needing a win to progress.

Head Coach Randy Waldrum and captain Rasheedat Ajibade are confident the Falcons can overcome the challenge on home soil.

“We played a good game in Douala, and we are confident of our chances to get the ticket in Abuja,” said Waldrum during his pre-match press conference. “We will make the best of the opportunities that we are able to create on home ground on Monday.”

🗣️ Our head coach Randy Waldrum speaks ahead of the second leg meeting with Cameroon 🇨🇲 in Abuja on Monday following our return from Douala today 📱#SoarSuperFalcons #CAFWOQ #NGACAM #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/116kIrSkni — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) February 25, 2024

Ajibade, who has played a crucial role in Nigeria’s qualifying campaign, echoed the coach’s sentiments. “Our objective remains getting the Olympic ticket. We are determined to take this opportunity. We have another 90 minutes to make our claim to the final-round ticket, and we are focused on a positive result.”

The Super Falcons captain noted that virtually all the players in the present Nigerian setup have never featured in the Olympic Games, and they are eager to seize the opportunity now.

“Our objective remains getting the Olympic ticket. Personally, I have never played at the Olympics, and that is the case with an overwhelming majority of players in this team. We are determined to take this opportunity,” Ajibade assured.

While the Super Falcons are exuding confidence, the Cameroonian team is determined to cause an upset in Abuja.

Coach Jean-Baptiste Bisseck believes his Lionesses can turn the tide. “We will play on the Abuja field as if we are playing at home. Cameroon will not entertain any fear. The Lionesses are prepared to win and make progress.”

The winner of this clash will probably face reigning African champions South Africa for a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nigeria is seeking its first Olympic appearance since 2008 and will look to capitalise on its home advantage to secure the victory.

The match kicks off at 4 p.m., and CAF has appointed Namibian official Ndemugwanitha Twanyanyukwa as the match referee.

Her compatriots, Eveline Augustinus, Olivia Amukuu, and Victoria Shangula, will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2, and fourth official, respectively.

Alice Wangari Kimani from Kenya will serve as referee assessor, while Christine Ziga from Ghana will be the match commissioner.

Meanwhile, the match in Abuja is just one of several key encounters across Africa as teams vie for the two Olympic berths available.

Zambia’s Copper Queens, buoyed by a surprise win over Ghana, will host the Black Queens in Ndola, while Tunisia face an uphill battle against Morocco in Rabat.

