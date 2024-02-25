Rivers United recorded their first away win in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday as they secured a 2-3 victory in a five-goal thriller over Angolan Académica do Lobito.

The Port Harcourt-based side who were initially rumoured to be considering boycotting the Sunday game due to unpaid wages had a change of mind.

Rivers United did not only play Sunday’s game but also got a result that has now seen them level with second-placed Club Africain who lost to Dream FC.

The away win was a big statement for Rivers United who had lost two games on the road.

Rivers United had a sloppy start in the game as the hosts shot into the lead in the 37th minute courtesy of a well-taken spot kick converted by Cabibi.

But three minutes later, former Sunshine Stars‘ defender, Ekerette Udom, headed in Sadiq Abubakar’s cross to make it 1-1 for Rivers United.

Alex Oyowah gave the Nigerian side a lead from the spot in the 44th minute.

And three minutes into the second half, Farouk Mohammed doubled the lead with Sadiq Abubakar creating the assist.

But the home side reduced the deficit when Fernando Camuege scored in the 68th minute from Cabibi’s pass.

Though the hosts pressed hard for an equaliser, Rivers United held on for the crucial away victory that has given their continental ambition a new lease of life.

After this away win, the next focus for Rivers United is to defeat group toppers Dream FC when they visit Nigeria next week.

