The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said that two of its transmission towers, T377 and T378, along the Gombe–Damaturu 330kV transmission line were vandalised.

A statement by the TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noted that the act, perpetrated by insurgents, resulted in a load loss of approximately 5MW.

She said the vandalisation of the line occurred on 23 February.

“At approximately 9:35 p.m. yesterday, the Gombe – Damaturu 330kV transmission line experienced a trip. Following initial checks, TCN engineers from the Bauchi regional office attempted the restoration of the line but it tripped again, prompting the dispatch of TCN’s linesmen and security operatives to trace the fault. The team then discovered the two collapsed towers, T377 and T378,” Ms Mbah said.

In the interim, she said TCN has arranged to temporarily supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Transmission Substation.

Meanwhile, she added that arrangements are underway to mobilize contractors that will re-erect the vandalized transmission towers and restring the 330kV line affected by the incident.

“TCN condemns this act of sabotage and is again calling on relevant authorities to intensify efforts in the protection of power infrastructures.

“We are committed to working diligently to expedite the restoration process and minimize the impact of this unfortunate incident on the power supply to the affected areas,” she said.

In recent times, vandalism of the transmission infrastructures and distribution equipment has been a common occurrence.

Earlier in December last year, the TCN said that its Gwagwalada-Kukwaba-Apo 132kV Transmission line 1 had been vandalised between Towers 23 and Tower 25.

Ms Mbah said the vandalisation of the line is suspected to have taken place at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, 10 December.

On 22 December 2023, the TCN said one of its towers around Katsaita village in Yobe State was vandalised.

The company said the vandalisation brought down the 330kV transmission tower which pulled down tower T373 along the same transmission line route.

The TCN had earlier in February said that its tower number 388 along the Jos-Bauchi 132kV Single Circuit transmission line was vandalised.

The company said the vandalisation of the line is suspected to have occurred on the 1st of February, at about 10 p.m.

The company explained that the incident led to a power outage in Yobe and Borno states.

