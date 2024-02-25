State Police resurrects

After several unsuccessful attempts in the past to pass bills to create state police, positions may be shifting towards the legislation as federal lawmakers, who were once opponents of the legislation, seem to have had a change of mind.

On Tuesday, lawmakers engaged in a lengthy debate on a constitutional alteration bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to remove the police from the exclusive purview of the federal government and transfer it to the concurrent list.

Remarkably, the exercise came a few days after President Bola Tinubu and state governors agreed to set in motion the establishment of the police force to enable the states more powers to tackle the lingering insecurity in the country.

The debate on the bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu and 16 others, was different from what we had two years ago during the last alteration exercise when lawmakers had a standoff with state governors over the bill.

Lawmakers, who had been apprehensive about the potential abuse of state police by governors, made a 180-degree turn by supporting the bill. Except for a few expressing concerns, none of them outrightly opposed the bill.

“Let me confess, in the 7th and 8th Assembly, I championed killing this bill. Our reason then was that state governors would use the bill to intimidate and harass political opponents. But with the situation we are in now, we have gone far beyond that. We are now concerned about the primary purpose of government,” said Aliyu Madaki, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from Kano State.

He added, “As we speak today, Nigeria is on fire everywhere. There is a lack of security, there is a lack of prosperity.”

With public opinion shifting towards state police amid the nation’s lingering insecurity, lawmakers appeared to have fallen in line, with many wanting to be seen on live TV supporting the bill. However, some concerns remain, as expressed by Sada Soli, a member from Katsina State.

Mr Soli raised important issues: abuse by governors, fiscal sustainability of states and social-political instability in some of those states.

“About 21 states or so in this country are caught up in the quagmire of socio-political, ethno-religious misunderstanding. Put the case of establishing state police in these 21 states. I can give you examples. How do you create and balance the establishment of state police in the trajectory of the socio-political situation of Plateau State today, Benue State or Taraba State?

“Some of the states we are clamouring for the establishment of state police are not economically viable. Policing is capital-intensive. You must address the social and political issues in the state. Today, you and I know the influence of ruling parties in states. There was a time when a governor refused to allow the landing of a plane of a presidential candidate. It could be used as a force of coercion,” he said.

However, the arguments raised by Mr Soli are not new or strong enough to derail the momentum of the bill. Nonetheless, it’s not only Mr Soli that has these concerns.

The bill also enjoyed the protection of Mr Kalu, who presided over the session in the absence of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen. Mr Kalu literally suppressed any scrutiny or dissenting views. And at the committee stage, the bill would probably enjoy the protection of the deputy speaker, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Review.

Kalu saving Tajudeen from constitutional blunder

There is an obvious trend emerging in the House. Speaker Tajudeen has obvious inadequacies in legislative procedure and norms, an area his deputy seems to have an edge.

Mr Tajudeen, the first speaker in 12 years who is not a lawyer, often struggles to guide the House on rules and procedure.

His inadequacy when it comes to legislative procedure and norms was on full display two weeks ago when he allowed a motion seeking to probe the use of allocations to states through the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to pass.

The House, following a motion moved by Ademorin Kuye (APC, Lagos), mandated its Committees on Special Duties, National Planning and Economic Development, and Inter-Governmental Affairs to look into state spending and the utilisation of the increased allocation from FAAC.

Speaker Tajudeen, who presided on that day, allowed the motion to pass, despite its inconsistency with the Constitution on the separation of powers between the federal government and the states.

He did not allow debate on the motion, despite protests from some lawmakers on the floor of the House. The House was later forced to bring a motion on rescission following a protest by Bob Solomon, a lawmaker from Rivers State.

Following the motion on recession, Mr Ademorin made a futile attempt to justify the motion, but Mr Kalu was able to guide the House during the debate on the impropriety of the motion. Not only that, he was able to interpret the law, notably the constitution, something that Speaker Tajudeen should have done in the first place.

“It is important we put some things very clear. The provision of section 90 of the constitution is very clear regarding the responsibility of the State Houses of Assembly. The responsibility of the House of Representatives as stated in section 88 is very clear. And with due respect to section 169 as referred to by Umoh PHD, emphasis must be made to sub-paragraphs two, three, and four,” Mr Kalu stated.

He went further, “I think that our power stops at the distribution. The emphasis is we determine what the revenue formula should be in this way. We would determine the terms. Our job stops at FAAC; if we have to do more functions, we have the Public Account Committee to look into the disbursement principle. Anything beyond that would be going against the doctrine of separation of power with regard to the levels of government, where the functions of the state House of Assembly should not be usurped by the House of Representatives. It is their duties,” he said.

Tuesday’s event further highlights the differences between Messrs Tajudeen and his deputy. The former uses speed to conceal his lack of grasp of issues, while the latter is ready to debate issues.

But the effectiveness of Mr Kalu is largely subject to the discretion of the speaker. It’s a slippery political terrain that Mr Kalu may wish people were not taking note that he is indeed “outshining a so-called master”.

Glowing tribute to Na’Abba

During the week, precisely on Thursday, the Green Chamber was thrown open to former members of the National Assembly to pay homage to a former Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba.

Mr Na’Abba became the speaker in 1999 after the disgraceful exit of Salisu Buhari and brought stability to the House.

The chamber was converted to a memorial hall, as former speakers Femi Gbajabiamila and Aminu Masari paid glowing tributes to their departed lawmaker.

Several other principal officers and colleagues of the ex-speaker spoke about him in admiration.

One major highlight of the tribute was when Mr Kalu looked at his speaker and shouted, “Your Excellency, I am your deputy, and I want to say ‘you are a good man’. I will not wait until we meet in heaven—we have a long way— to tell you that you are a good man.”

In a world where much reverence is given to the admonition “do not speak ill of the dead”, Mr Na’Abba indeed earned the platitude and the tributes.

Lawmakers halt hike in law school student fees

The lawmakers also deliberated on the proposed hike in the fees paid by students at the Nigerian Law School.

This followed a motion brought by Kingsley Chinda, a PDP lawmaker from Rivers State, who complained that the proposed increment of the fee by 60 per cent, by the Council of Legal Education, is unjustifiable considering the economic hardship facing the nation.

“Unless immediate steps are taken to strike a balance between the Council’s need to provide quality services and the prospective students’ abilities to afford an increment, the country will see a high decrease in the number of lawyers in the next call to Bar ceremony, therefore leading to a higher national unemployment rate as those unable to attend law school cannot work as legal practitioners,” Ginger Onwusibe, who presented the motion on behalf of Mr Chinda, said.

Consequently, the lower chamber asked the Council to put the plan to increase the fee on hold. It further mandated its Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to explore solutions to the issues and report within 14 days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

