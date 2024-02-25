The Nigerian Premier Football League resumed on Saturday, with an unexpected turn of events as Rangers secured a surprising victory over Doma United at the Pantami Stadium.

Enugu Rangers dealt Doma United their first home defeat in 20 games, courtesy of Collins Ugwueze’s goal in the 30th minute. This marked a significant setback for the Savannah Tigers, who conceded in consecutive games for the first time this season after their recent defeat to Rivers United.

For Rangers, this win marked their first away victory since March 2022, when they defeated Akwa United 3-0 in Uyo. Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side faced a tough challenge after their rough encounter with Akwa United last weekend when they narrowly escaped defeat. However, securing their first away win in the league this season has been a long-awaited achievement.

Despite Doma United’s efforts to turn the tide in the second half, their attempts to salvage at least a point proved futile.

The victory propels the Flying Antelopes closer to a continental spot, as they now sit in fourth place on the league table with 34 points, pending the outcomes of matches involving Plateau United and Kano Pillars on Sunday.

In another fixture in Ilorin, nine-man Katsina United held Kwara United to a 1-1 result. Kwara United, who managed to secure a solitary away point in Akure, couldn’t maintain their momentum as goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka’s own goal cancelled out Adeshina Gata’s 44th-minute goal for the Afonja Warriors. With this result, Katsina United moved to the ninth position with 31 points, while Kwara United remained in 13th place with 25 points.

In Benin, Bendel Insurance and Enyimba played out a goalless draw, marking the Elephants’ second draw on the road.

Despite the stalemate, the point gained on the road helped keep Enyimba in the third position with 36 points, alongside top contenders Lobi Stars and Remo Stars. Meanwhile, Bendel Insurance sit eighth on the table with 31 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

