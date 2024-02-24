Germany’s Ambassador to Nigeria Annett Günther has expressed her love for one of Nigeria’s favourite staples, fish.

“What I like, what I share is Nigerians’ love for fish,” she told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview.

The envoy, who arrived in Nigeria in 2022, observed that one can hardly ever meet a Nigerian who does not like fish, adding that it is their favourite food for most people.

Fish is consumed in several ways in Nigeria. Grilled fish is perhaps one of the most popular ways fish is consumed in Nigeria, and the capital city, FCT, where Mrs Günther resides is not left out.

Mogadishu barracks famous for the grilled fish is top on the envoy’s list. She came short of eulogising when she asked this reporter if she had visited the barracks for fish.

“Have you been there? Oh, you must it is fantastic. It is the highlight of Abuja,” Mrs Günther said inviting this reporter to try some.

She also mentioned that besides the Mogadishu Barracks, she patronises bush bars littered around the capital city for fish.

Aside from the fish, Mrs Günther has also fallen in love with how spicy Nigerian cuisine is even though not as much as Nigerians. Nigerians enjoy their meals spicy with different degrees of chilli.

“Sometimes when I am back in Germany or doing my cooking, I always want a little more spice and chilli because it does not taste like anything. I have gotten used to it,” she said.

NB: PREMIUM TIMES will, on Sunday, publish the full interview with the ambassador.

