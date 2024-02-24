The police command in Yobe, say suspected Boko Haram insurgents have destroyed two 330 KVA power transmission towers in the state, plunging residents of Borno and Yobe into darkness.

Dungus Abdulkarim, the spokesperson for the command, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Saturday.

Mr Abdulkarim said that the transmission towers supplied electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

He said that the attackers were suspected to have used improvised explosive devices to blow up the facilities in the early hours of Saturday.

“The transmission towers are located in Kasaisa in Damaturu Local Government Area of the state and supply electricity from Gombe to Yobe and Borno.

“The destruction has plunged residents of the two states into darkness,” he said.

NAN reports that the attack on the towers was the second in three months, as they were destroyed in December, but were repaired in January.

