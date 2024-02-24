The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has congratulated the winner of Friday’s party’s primary for the Edo governorship election, Olumide Akpata.

Mr Abure, in his congratulatory message, also called on the former aspirants to eschew bitterness and work for the success of the party by collapsing their structures into that of the candidate.

Mr Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) emerged winner of the LP primary election on Friday in Benin City.

He defeated Ken Imasuagbon, Sunny Eromosele, Sergius Ogun and Ernest Ayegbe. Paul Iseghohi had earlier withdrawn from the race.

In a statement he personally signed on Saturday, Mr Abure also said that match to Osadebey Avenue Government House can only be possible if the party leaders and stakeholders unite to defy the usual post election crisis.

He said, “I want to congratulate the Labour Party for having a free, fair and seamless primaries. You recall that I had always called and stood for a free, fair and credible elections and that is what has played out in our primaries.

“I therefore want to congratulate the winner of the primary election, Barrister Olumide Akpata for recording the highest number of votes which made him the candidate of the party. I want to assure him of all our support to ensure that we win the governorship election in September, 2024. We will not rest on our oars until that is achieved.

“We believe that Edo state at this point in time needs the best of the bests to man the Osadebe Avenue and today, Labour Party has selected one of its bests as the candidate of the party. If you juxtapose him with all other candidates that have emerged from the other political parties, it is clear that he stands out. We therefore congratulate him and we all will work towards the success of his candidacy in governorship election.

“Primary election usually comes with a lot of tension, bickering, politicking and horse-trading, however, now that the primary is over and a candidate has emerged, I want to call on all Labour Party faithful, particularly, those who have lost at the primaries to team up with the candidate so that we can all work in unity and togetherness for the victory of the party.

“Whatever errors we have made or pains any party member may have suffered in the process of this party primaries, we want to call on all and sundry to put it behind them and let us all come together as a united family to work for the success of the party ahead of the election.”

