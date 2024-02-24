The second stanza of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continues this weekend, but the match between Remo Stars and Rivers United has been postponed because Rivers United is participating in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Three games are scheduled for Saturday, while the other six will take place on Sunday at different centres across the country.

20 weeks of the NPFL

The second stanza of the NPFL returned last weekend with some mind-blowing results, though there was no away win. That trend may continue this weekend as title aspirants like Kano Pillars, Lobi Stars, and Doma United welcome teams to their home turfs.

Kumaga Surr scored the 400th goal of the 2023/24 NPFL season following his goal for Lobi Stars against Plateau United last weekend. Meanwhile, Sporting Lagos won two consecutive NPFL matches for the first time in their history; with both 1-0 wins coming within five days.

In the 20 match days, 404 goals were scored. Monsiru Bashiru’s own goal against Gombe United means six of the seven own goals recorded in the NPFL this season were scored during the first half of the matches.

The top games of the weekend

Bendel Insurance vs Enyimba

Insurance face off against Enyimba in what promises to be an exciting clash on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Insurance have had a remarkable home goal-scoring record at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium this season, netting 14 goals while conceding just three.

However, Enyimba, on the other hand, have performed well on the road, accumulating 10 points with their last away draw against Shooting Stars.

Currently positioned third with 35 points, they trail just one point behind Lobi Stars and Remo Stars. Although Enyimba secured a victory against Bendel Insurance in their last meeting in Aba, breaking a four-year jinx, they now aim to clinch a point in Benin City, a feat they haven’t achieved since 2019.

Other Games

Kwara United will host Katsina United at the Ilorin Township Stadium, posing a significant challenge for Kabiru Dogo’s side. Their last encounter ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Katsina United, setting the stage for an intriguing rematch.

Shooting Stars will attempt to halt Plateau United’s impressive home-winning streak. Plateau United boasts a perfect home record, winning all 10 games. Gbenga Ogunbote’s Shooting Stars, eager for a victory after losing points to Enyimba at home, will need to tighten their defence, having conceded the most penalties in the league during the first stanza.

Akwa United and Bayelsa United are set to deliver another thrilling encounter following their high-scoring fixture earlier in the season. With Akwa United fighting relegation and Bayelsa United facing a similar threat, Sunday’s derby promises to be fiercely contested.

Akwa United’s attacking proficiency, especially winning penalties and converting them in the first stanza, may exploit Bayelsa United’s defensive vulnerabilities, making for an exciting rematch with potential goal-scoring opportunities.

