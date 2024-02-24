Nigeria’s President and ECOWAS chairperson, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday said that the subregional bloc, ECOWAS, needs to re-examine its approach to constitutional order.

“This is why we must re-examine our current approach to the quest for constitutional order in four of our Member States,” he said at an ECOWAS summit convened on Saturday in Abuja.

The summit was convened to discuss recent political developments in the region including the Senegal crisis and the withdrawal of three member states from ECOWAS.

Mr Tinubu noted that times like this demand that ECOWAS takes difficult but courageous decisions that put the plight of people at the centre of deliberations.

“Democracy is nothing more than the political framework and the path to addressing the basic needs and aspirations of the people,” Mr Tinubu said.

He urged Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to reconsider their decision of exiting “their home” and not to perceive ECOWAS as the enemy.

The three countries recently announced their exit from ECOWAS and accused the regional body of imposing inhumane sanctions on them. ECOWAS imposed the sanctions following coups that toppled civilian governments in the countries.

Mr Tinubu who stopped short of announcing the removal of sanctions placed on the trio said, “we realise that the stability of these nations is intricately linked to the overall peace and security of West Africa. In our ensuing discussions, we must put the plight of people, the ordinary citizens at the centre of our decisions.”

He underscored the importance of engaging in constructive deliberations to examine the actions taken by these countries and ensure that the citizens are not denied the benefits derived from regional integration initiatives.

Additionally, Mr Tinubu commended President Macky Sall of Sénégal for respecting the Constitutional Council’s decision to annul the postponement of the electoral process.

Mr Sall had sought to postpone elections in the country; a move that would have allowed him stay beyond his constitutionally allowed time as president.

The ECOWAS chair said be believes that the present challenges are an opportunity for ECOWAS to reaffirm its commitment to the vision of its founding fathers and the principles underpinning its commitment to peace, security, and regional integration.

“We must stand united in our resolve to promote economic integration, democracy, and human rights, with a view to fostering sustainable development across all our member states,” Mr Tinubu charged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

