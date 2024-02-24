Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, held its 3rd annual staff award ceremony on Friday.

The event took place at the head office of the organisation in Abuja to recognise and reward its reporters for their hard work and unwavering dedication to excellent journalism in the past year.

In his remarks, the Publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, said the ceremony provided another opportunity to thank the staff for the valuable work performed throughout the year.

“I thank all our colleagues for the work they are doing,” Mr Olorunyomi said. “Today, PREMIUM TIMES is one of the strongest, most trusted brands in Africa, and that is a real homage to the editorial team and everyone that is doing this job. This award is also a recognition that people you work with understand the value of the work you do.”

At the ceremony, three categories of awards were presented. First, the award for the Story of the Month for January to December 2023. Then the Story of the Year and Reporter of the Year awards.

Idris Akinbajo, the paper’s Managing Editor, said going forward the management will introduce new categories of awards to reward editors and other categories of staff, including members of the Digital Strategy Department. “But today’s programme is a time to reward reporters who demonstrated quality, courage, and professionalism in their work,” Mr Akinbajo said.

Qosim Suleiman, a member of the PREMIUM TIMES’ Investigations Desk, was announced as the winner of the Reporter of the Year award. He clinched the highly coveted award having won three stories of the month in the year 2023. Mr Suleiman’s entries were adjudged to have garnered the highest points in three months of the year, the highest number of monthly wins recorded by any of the applicants in the year.

Mr Suleiman said the award, which comes with a cash prize of N500,000 means a lot to him and that he is extremely grateful to his editors who worked on his stories.

Earlier in his remarks, the Editor in Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed, said the important work his colleagues are doing is something that has been recognised globally. He noted all members of the team are contributing immensely to the success of the organisation.

“Of course, there was a contest for this award but it doesn’t mean that the winners are the best. It means they’re the best in this contest. Indeed, everyone of us is a winner,” he said.

Winners and winning stories

The award for the Story of the Year was won by Kemi Busari whose report garnered the highest score across the 12 months of 2023. Mr Busari received an award plaque and the N250,000 prize that comes with the Story of the Year award.

Mr Busari’s investigations on the famous low-market medicinal brew, ‘Baba Aisha Herbal Medicine,’ was the winning story. The story exposed how Nigeria’s ‘fake doctor’ was cashing out on a deadly concoction that cures nothing.

Mr Busari’s report won the 2023 IFCN highest impact fact-check on the global stage and was the winner of the online category of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism last December.

Mr Busari extended his appreciation to the “editors at Premium Times and everyone that supported him while writing the story.”

Before becoming the editor of Dubawa, an independent fact-checking hub under the auspices of Premium Times’ sister organisation, CJID, Mr Busari, a multiple award-winning reporter, was the Senate correspondent of PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Suleiman became the PREMIUM TIMES Reporter of the Year with his wins in August, September and October. He was also full of gratitude to PREMIUM TIMES and his editors.

In August, he shared the trophy with his story about Borno’s informal settlements with Uchenna Igwe of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, whose report dwelt on what atheists are forced to go through in Northern Nigeria.

He also won in September with his report on impact of sand mining on Kano farmers.

In October, he was victorious with his story on corruption in Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency.

Other Story of the Month award winners include, Mariam Ileyemi, who won in two months – January, with her investigation on the sale of COVID-19 vaccination cards, and in March, with the report about women’s participation in Nigerian politics, which which she jointly produced alongside Chiamakar Okafor of the Diaspora Desk.

A former PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Titilope Fadare, also won the story of the month award in two months. In February, she won with her story on the trauma faced by GBV reporters in Nigeria, and in May, with her story on increasing incidences of GBV under the Buhari administration.

In April, Chinagorom Ugwu and Saviour Imukudo, both of the South-South/South-East Desk, shared the victory for the month with their investigation on the INEC-declared result for the presidential election in Rivers State. Mr Ugwu recorded his second win in November with his story that looked at the impact of IPOB’s sit-at-home on healthcare in the South-east.

Another former PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Nike Adebowale, was the winner for the month of July with story which looked at the prevalence of Hepatitis in Nigeria despite vaccine availability.

The December victory went to Mohammed Babangida. He won with his investigation that detailed the mining operations of a notorious terrorist.

Gratitude

Mr Olorunyomi also thanked the organisation’s staff for doing this important job in spite of all the difficulties.

“As you know the country is going through a very difficult time and the fact that PREMIUM TIMES held its place, especially during the last election, is a tribute to the gentlemen and ladies who work in this newsroom. We should be extremely proud of the kind of job you are doing. I thank you all,” he said.

