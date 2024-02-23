Monday Okpebholo, representing Edo Central at the National Assembly, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 21 September governorship election in Edo State

Gov Bassey Otu of Cross River, who is the chairperson of the APC supplementary primary election, declared Mr Okpebholo the winner of the election on Friday in Benin.

Mr Otu said the candidate garnered 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Hope Uzodinma had on 17 February declared Dennis Idahosa, a member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, as the winner of the primaries.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party upturned the victory and declared the election inconclusive.

The committee ordered that a supplementary primary be conducted on Thursday, and replaced Mr Uzodinma with Mr Otu as chairman.

Mr Idahosa, backed by a former governor of the state, Adams Oshimhole, who led in the first ballot with 4,483, ended the re-run with 6,541 votes.

(NAN)

