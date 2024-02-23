Fierce rivals and giants of African women football, Nigeria and Cameroon will be going all out for the best result possible when they confront each other in the penultimate round of the African qualifying series for this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Friday’s first leg tie is billed for Douala before the second leg takes place 72 hours later in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Super Falcons still receiving rave reviews for their gallant outing at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup where they bowed out in the Round of 16 without losing a match in regulation time, are keen to return to the global stage to prove their mettle once more.

Since featuring at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, the Super Falcons have failed in all their subsequent efforts to play in successive editions of the Olympic Games.

Fully aware it was the Indomitable Lionesses that stopped their march to the London 2012 Olympics, the Super Falcons will be wary of a repeat as they seek to make it to Paris 2024.

On their part, the Lionesses have grouses of their own, having been bumped by Nigeria in several major events including being denied the Women Africa Cup of Nations title in front of their own fans in 2016, and being shoved out at the quarter-finals of the last Women AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Talented squad

Coach Randy Waldrum has carefully selected 21 players to execute this Olympic qualification mission.

The American gaffer has recalled fabulous defender Ashley Plumptre, now based in Saudi Arabia, and Halimatu Ayinde, Toni Payne and Christy Ucheibe will get to play together in the middle again after a stirring outing at the World Cup in Australia.

There’s also the talented youngster, Deborah Abiodun.

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is one of the most respected safe hands globally, and in forwards Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday and Esther Okoronkwo, the Super Falcons boast of a front line capable of wrecking any defence.

Captain Ajibade scored two of the five goals that eliminated Ethiopia in the second round of the qualifiers, with Oshoala also scoring.

Okoronkwo and Kanu delivered the goals as Cape Verde were put to the sword in the final round of qualifiers for this year’s Women AFCON championship.

Nigeria’s backline, marshaled by the veteran defender Osinachi Ohale and the youthful Tosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, has remained rock solid and ready for any opposition.

Though Cameroon, who edged Uganda 3-2 on aggregate in the second round, will be missing star player Ajara Njoya Nchout, it will be dangerous to underestimate what the Lionesses can come up with right in their own den.

Both teams will join the same flight to Nigeria’s administrative capital, Abuja for Monday’s return leg at the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

Other pairings

In the other pairings, reigning African women’s champions, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana will take on Tanzania the same weekend, with the winner clashing with the winner of Nigeria/Cameroon for one of the African tickets to Paris in July.

Tunisia clash with Morocco in an all-North African affair while Ghana hosts Zambia in Kumasi. Winners will face off for the second African ticket to Paris.

