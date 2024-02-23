The Zone ‘B” Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted two Niger Republic bound trucks loaded with grains, on Thursday.

In the last few days, officials of the Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted grains being taken to Niger Republic in Katsina, Sokoto, Kano and Jigawa states.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered through a service intelligence report that the trucks were intercepted around 1 p.m. by Kebbi and Kangiwa/Argungu Natsini “FOU roving team”

Grains in the two trucks include maize, millet and beans.

“Another interception at about 1300hours fou B kebbi Roving and kangiwa Argungu/ Natsini has intercepted two canters loaded with grains comprises maize, millet and beans going to Niger Republic.

Both vehicles were taken to customs house Kebbi,” a part of the report read.

According to another memo sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, the FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna has deployed more officers in its area of responsibility to ensure no movement of goods or people in and out of the country.

The memo, prepared by S M Mansur, the Unit Staff Officer, was approved by Wasa Chedi, the Zonal Comptroller.

“All borders in our AOR (Area of Responsibility) under Zone ‘B’ remained closed pending federal government directives. All officers in charge should ensure nothing goes out or comes in including grains of all sort,” the memo read.

Mr Mansur warned officers in charge of units to ensure compliance as “any breach of this instruction, the O/C will be held responsible.”

Backstory

Following the 2023 coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum as president of Niger Republic, Nigeria shut its land border with the country and cut its electricity supply as part of sanctions against the military junta.

Security has been intensified on the border and around border communities especially in the north, where Nigeria shares an expansive border with Niger Republic covering Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno states.

In recent months, Nigerians have been grappling with inflation and economic hardship that was exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies and devaluation of the naira last year.

The prices of foodstuff and other commodities have been soaring, weakening the already fragile economy of the country.

The Nigeria Customs Service said it now intends to intensify surveillance to stop grains from being taken out of the country, which it said was aggravating the situation.

About 15 trucks of grains were intercepted in Sokoto State on Sunday, while 50 more were intercepted in Zamfara State on Monday and four intercepted in Kano State, also on Sunday.

