The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), says troops eliminated no fewer than 286 terrorists, apprehended 244 others, and rescued 122 kidnapped hostages in different theatres of operation across the country in the last week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Bubba, a major general, said the troops also apprehended 83 perpetrators of oil theft and denied the oil thieves the estimated sum of N2.5 billion during the week under review.

He added that the troops recovered 587 assorted weapons and 7,943 assorted ammunition comprising, 207 AK47 rifles, 56 locally fabricated guns, 17 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 22 Dane guns, and 10 IEDs among others.

Others, according to him are: 4,088 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2,529 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 138 rounds of 9mm ammo, and 32 motorcycles amongst other items.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 70 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrested 31 others and rescued 27 kidnapped hostages.

He added that troops also recovered 47 AK47 rifles, 1,163 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 604 rounds of 7.62mm NATO among other items.

In the North-central, the defence spokesperson said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, neutralised 19 insurgents, arrested 68 violent extremists and rescued 13 kidnapped hostages.

In the North-west, he said the land and air components of Operation Hadarin Daji, recorded massive successes against terrorists in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara.

He said the air component had in multiple passes, conducted air interdictions in the Maradun and Sabuwa Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Katsina States respectively, killing several terrorists and destroying their logistics.

Mr Buba said that similar missions were conducted between 15 and 16 February in the enclaves of terrorist kingpins known as Abdulkarim and Sani Black with several terrorists neutralised and their structures destroyed.

“Overall, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 58 terrorists, arrested five terrorists and rescued 76 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 29 AK47 rifles, 17 locally fabricated guns, 524 rounds of 7.62mm special, 343 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 56 rounds of 9mm ammo amongst other items,” he said.

Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully ambushed terrorists in Chikun and Kachia Local Government Areas of Kaduna State within the week.

He said the troops neutralised 93 insurgents, arrested 32 violent extremists/terrorists and rescued 14 kidnapped hostages.

According to him, troops recovered 55 AK47 rifles, 14 locally fabricated guns, seven Dane guns, 1,123 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 411 rounds of 7.62mm NATO amongst other items.

In the Niger Delta region, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven, discovered and destroyed 134 dugout pits, 79 boats and 116 storage tanks.

Other items recovered, according to him, include 149 cooking ovens and 74 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 2.9 million litres of stolen crude oil, 251,800 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,125 litres of DPK and 6,790 litres of PMS.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 134 dugout pits, 79 boats and 116 storage tanks, 149 cooking ovens and 74 illegal refining sites among others,” he said.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised 39 insurgents and arrested 10 violent extremists as well as recovered 17 pump action guns, 236 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 371 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 180 rounds of 5.5mm ammo and 206 cartridges amongst other items.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“On one hand, the above is indicative of the fact that the troops are recording successes week in and week out in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations across the country,” he added.

(NAN)

