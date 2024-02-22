The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has called on civil societies and the media to collaborate with the government to improve policy engagement and drive national development.

Mr Bagudu made this call while interacting with staff of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) at his office in Abuja. The CJID team led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dapo Olorunyomi, was on a scheduled visit to the minister to discuss strategies to foster accountability and transparency in governance.

He noted that the federal government operates an open-door policy, and is open to collaborating with non-state actors to improve the quality of policies and service delivery.

“President Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) recognises Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and the media as critical stakeholders in our quest for development and nation-building.

“And so we appreciate your contributions to improving our national life. The mandate of the ministry involves engaging with groups such as yours to learn from and share. So we invite and welcome you as development partners,” he said.

The minister said that the collaboration was necessary to improve information access and curb the spread of disinformation and misrepresentation of facts driven by presumptions, all of which affect public trust.

“Evidently, even from the questions you ask, there is a lot of passion to get it right and we stand ready to answer any questions at any time. That’s why I urge you to get involved, because sometimes in not being involved, you may let presumption run and rob you of answers you can get,” he said.

Acknowledging the current economic challenges in the country, the minister urged for support of ongoing economic reforms which he said were well-intentioned and designed to give the country’s economic realities a positive turnaround.

“As we embark on some of these reforms that have been lacking, we need to understand that they take time to produce results. So, we are asking you not to give us a break, but to determine an irreducible minimum. Maybe we can comfort ourselves that this is not self-inflicted. This is a necessary evil that we have to confront, because there are many countries that are even wealthier than us that are facing similar challenges like Belgium, Germany and Argentina. Indian farmers have been out on the streets over the past weeks, all of them protesting rising costs,” he said.

“So if we don’t maintain stakeholder support, maybe political pressure can even tell us to reverse the stance, and then society becomes worse off, because maybe we needed to have sustained those reforms in order to see the benefits of the result. For example, most Asian countries in the 60s, who appear to be smarter than us in the sense that they achieved development, what choices did they make?”

Mr Bagudu also called for the acknowledgement of the efforts of government officials working tirelessly to ensure the improvement of the Nigerian situation.

“We also want the media and civil society organisations to acknowledge those who are doing well and appreciate the reality of certain constraints because there are situations where we all are victims. But then you see a judgement where the humanity and efforts of hardworking men and women in the service are not acknowledged,” he said.

Olorunyomi speaks

CJID’s Chief Executive Officer, Dapo Olorunyomi, commended the minister for his resolve to collaborate with civil society and the media to drive national development. Acknowledging the essence of the strategic partnership, he said the CJID and the larger media/CSO network are ready to work with the government to develop and implement strategies that will improve citizen engagement, public accountability and foster democratic governance and nation-building.

“We acknowledge the need for transparency in budget processes, accountability mechanisms, collaboration with civil society organisations and the importance of engaging citizens to understand and participate in the budget process. We hope that people in administration will be open enough to speak with key stakeholders to help explain critical issues within the budget process,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

Samoa agreement

In line with the mandate of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to coordinate bilateral economic relations, the minister invited the CJID and other CSOs to join the ongoing review of the Samoa Agreement with the European Union.

“Nigeria has not yet signed. Other countries have signed. There was concern about gay and lesbian rights, so we have held meetings with the Ministries of Justice, Foreign Affairs and I think two other ministers at the ministerial level. We have read the agreement.

“There’s nothing explicit in the agreement about gay and lesbian rights. So we want to invite religious leaders, Civil Society Organizations to also look at the agreement and ensure that we don’t make any mistakes,” he said.

