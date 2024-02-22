The Labour Party (LP) caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed concerns about the recent arrest of Julius Abure, the party’s national chairman.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Afam Ogene, on Thursday, described the arrest as cruel, dehumanising, and an affront to democratic principles.

It demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, raising questions about the “timing and motive” of the arrest.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the arrest of Mr Abure, who was reportedly taken into custody based on a petition to the police by a former National Youth Leader of the LP, Anslem Eragbe, citing “attempted murder and conspiracy to commit dangerous harm.”

Mr Ogene criticised the timing of the arrest, which coincided with LP’s primary election preparation for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

He described the development as a politically motivated charade that undermines the credibility of the police in matters involving the political class.

The LP caucus called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the underlying issues, expressing concern about the negative portrayal by the police.

They urged an examination of the situation to prevent the institution from being tainted by “desperate power struggles within the political landscape.”

Mr Ogene said, “There is no justification for the manner in which the police carried out the untimely and misleading arrest of the LP national chairman. If there was a need to take Barrister Abure into custody, a simple invitation would have sufficed.”

Speaking further, the lawmaker said, “The unjustifiable dehumanisation and brutalisation of Chief Abure were unwarranted. Democracy should refine our security agents and bring out the best in them, rather than accentuate biases and prejudices in society.

“It is highly unlikely that the National Chairman of either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would endure similar treatment at the hands of the Nigerian police.

“Indeed, what was the rationale for arresting a man of Abure’s standing in society in such a Gestapo manner, dragging him on the streets like a common felon, only to release him in the dead of the night?

“While we cannot hinder the nation’s security agencies from fulfilling their constitutionally assigned roles, we insist, as a Caucus, that civility, decorum, and due process must be their guiding principles, always.

“Consequently, it is our demand that the perpetrators of this show of shame must be brought to book, if only to serve as a potent reminder to the Government of the day that the days of the jackboots are long over,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Abure was released a few hours after the arrest.

The police’s handling of Mr Abure’s arrest had triggered condemnation from Nigerians, including Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

