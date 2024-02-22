The Nigerian Police, Zone 5, Benin City in Edo State has disclosed why they arrested Julius Abure, the national chairperson of the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Abure was arrested on Wednesday after honouring a scheduled security meeting with Nigeria’s secret police – the State Security Services (SSS) in Benin City.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning, the Zone 5 police spokesperson, Tijani Momoh said the police acted on a petition against Mr Abure by a former national youth leader of the LP, Anslem Eragbe.

“A petition was written against him (Mr Abure) by Mr Eragbe to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the IGP endorsed the petition to the AIG Zone 5 to investigate.

“A case of conspiracy, brutal assault and grievous harm and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

“You would recall last year that Mr Eragbe was brutally assaulted and injured, vehicle smashed, laptop stolen while trying to organise a congress of the party.

“We are working on that petition that was recently endorsed by the IGP for the AIG to investigate,” Mr Momoh said.

The LP had split into two factions — Lamidi Apapa’s faction and that of Mr Abure, last year, before the case was resolved by the court which recognised Mr Abure as the chairperson of the party.

Mr Eragbe, who was suspended as the national youth leader of the party was loyal to Mr Apapa’s faction.

Punch newspaper, last December, reported how Mr Eragbe and another person suspected to be a member of Mr Apapa’s faction were apprehended by supporters of the party in Edo state over their alleged plans to conduct a primary election for LP candidates ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

According to the newspaper some LP supporters in Edo state were seen in a viral video beating the two.

Abure release

The police spokesperson for the zone also told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Abure was released late last night.

How the police “manhandled” Mr Abure while executing his arrest had triggered condemnation from Nigerians, including Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party.

Mr Obi, who reacted via a post on X handle said the action of the police was “demeaning and intolerable” adding that it epitomises rascality, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported.

“It is crucial to emphasise that as a leader within the Labour Party, Mr Abure represents, both personally and statutorily, as the incumbent Chairman of the LP, the face of political opposition in Nigeria.

“Most importantly, political parties are institutions of democratic statehood and ought to that extent be accorded due respect,” Mr Obi said while warning the government against stifling the opposition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

