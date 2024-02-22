The Nigeria senior male basketball team, D’Tigers, would not participate in the FIBA Afrobasket Qualifiers that begins in Tunisia on Friday.

According to a press statement issued Wednesday night by the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), lack of funds to prepare the team for the tournament was the chief reason for the team’s withdrawal.

The Federation said it was left with no other option due to the inability of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development to provide needed funds for the qualifiers.

This embarrassing and disappointing situation comes on the heels of the recent heroic treatment accorded Nigeria’s senior football team, the Super Eagles, for finishing second at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Struggling through the years

The NBBF complained that in recent times, the female and male national basketball teams have not had the best in preparations for major continental and global championships due to the perennial lack of funds.

It said the “financial burden of ensuring national teams participate in these tournaments” had been have personally taken up by the President of NBBF, Musa Kida.

It added that Mr Kida had yet to be refunded the billions of naira he expended to secure the participation of the various national teams in the past international championships.

This time, the statement said, Mr Kida “is unable to raise more funds for the latest national assignment,” as the ministry of sports has not been able to come up with needed funds, “citing lack of adequate funds to prosecute several other national engagements, including the forthcoming All Africa Games holding in Accra, Ghana in March.”

While there might have been some silver lining with the recent achievements of women’s basketball team, D’Tigress who last year won a fourth consecutive Afrobasket title and followed it up with qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris, it has been a tale of woes for the men’s team in recent years.

Aside from missing out in World Cup qualification, the Olympic dream also fizzled out on home front and now it has gotten worse as the country will not be taking part in the qualifier for a tournament like the Afrobasket.

Apart from emerging Afrobasket champions in 2015, Nigeria’s D’Tigers have finished as runners up on four different occasions while claiming the bronze three other times.

While many are taken aback with this latest development, the NBBF appealed for some level of understanding from everyone in the basketball family.

“The board of NBBF, appeals to the ever-growing fans and lovers of the game in Nigeria and the diaspora to understand the dire situation it found itself in view of the economic challenges faced by the country,” the statement added.

The Ministry of Sports Development has yet to officially comment on the development.

