The 47-member Constitution Review Committee of the 10th Senate rose from its inaugural meeting on Wednesday in Abuja with a pledge to conclude the exercise in two years.

Chairman of the committee and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, stated this while delivering his speech at the meeting.

“It is important to note that the committee is not constituted to rewrite the 1999 Constitution but to process proposed amendments to it, and we will strive to conclude this assignment within the next 24 months,” he said.

Mr Jibrin pledged that members of the committee will be diligent in the amendment of the document.

He said its members will be guided in the amendment process by a work plan.

“The secretariat will submit a work plan and a process map with time-lines to the steering committee which will be presented for consideration and approval by members in the next meeting,” he said.

Mr Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, assured that the committee will collaborate with members of the House of Representatives and critical stakeholders in the amendment process before the president assents to it.

“I wish to quickly remind you that we will work in synergy with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, and we will be very strategic in the conduct of our affairs. We will be guided by the laws and rules of legislative business, including precedence where it does not conflict with any known rule, while also being innovative where we can.

“The committee will strongly consult and engage critical stakeholders in a way that will ensure that bills passed by the National Assembly will be approved by the State Houses of Assembly and assented to by Mr. President”.

Mr Jibrin urged members of the committee to be committed to the constitutional review and amendment.

“I, enjoin us to be committed to the activities of the committee because the task ahead is huge as some of the issues already canvassed by some critical stakeholders are quite delicate.

“Accept my congratulations on your nomination to this committee. Your nomination is a product of your rank as legislators generally and as ranking senators in your various states and geo-political zones including special interest groups. I hope that your wealth of experience and knowledge of our nation will be brought to bear in the work of the committee”.

During the inauguration of the committee last week, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, explained that the 1999 constitution needed a review because it contained many issues that should be “put right.”

“There is a need for us to touch some aspects of the constitution to bring them in line with current relatives particularly with the era of artificial intelligence and some of the things we have observed that need to be put right,” Mr Akpabio said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

