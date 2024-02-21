The All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State as the chairman of the Edo State Governorship election primary after Saturday’s botched election.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State as the new chairman following a meeting at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday.

Mr Otu is leading a seven-member committee comprising Shettima Shehu, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, Nentanwe Goshwe, Umar Hassan, Lawan Garba, and Rabiu Suleiman as the Secretary.

The Cross River governor served as deputy chairman under the chairmanship of Mr Uzodinma.

The Uzodinma-led committee conducted a primary election on Saturday; however, the exercise was marred by violence and produced multiple candidates.

Mr Uzodinma had announced Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, as the party’s candidate. However, Monday Okpebholo, the senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, also emerged from another primary.

In addition, Anamero Dekeri, another member of the Green Chamber, also emerged as the candidate in another primary election.

On Tuesday, the NWC declared the election inconclusive and scheduled Thursday for the conclusion of tthe exercise.

The party had earlier congratulated Mr Idahosa as the winner of the primary.

Meanwhile, the NWC retained the primary election appeal committee, with C.C Udenwa as the chairperson.

Other members include Muhammad Sarina, Udogu Chijoke, Muhammad Ali, and Yunusa Mohammed, who will serve as Secretary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

