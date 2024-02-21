President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Kemi Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), effective from 1 March.

Mrs Nandap, a deputy comptroller grneral, takes over from Caroline Adepoju, whose term in office expires on 29 February.

Before her appointment as CG, Mrs Nandap was the deputy comptroller-general in charge of the Migration Directorate of the Service.

The president anticipated that the new Comptroller-General will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians, as well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 21, 2024

