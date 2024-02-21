The House of Representatives has called for the canalisation of the Epie Creek in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, to prevent flood.

The lower chamber urged the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to award the contract for the canalisation of the creek.

This decision was a sequel to a motion moved by Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa) on Wednesday during plenary.

In the motion, Mr Oforji said the Epie Creek passes through 18 communities in the state, namely, Igbogene Epie, Yenegwe, Akenfa, Agudum Epiee, Akenpai, Edepie, Etegwekutukutu, Opolo, Biogbolo, Yenizue-Gene, Kpansia, Yenizue-Epie, Okaka, Ekeki, Amarata, Onopa, Ovom, and Yenegoa town.

He noted that the creek, which serves as a means of transportation, also poses a significant threat due to perennial flood.

Mr Oforji said the dredging would help to address the blockage of the channel and allow free flow of water.

“The creek has a significant impact on the socioeconomic well-being of the communities it serves due to its size and the towns it encompasses. It serves as a vital transportation route for numerous villages, provides subsistence through fish farming and other businesses, and has the potential to become a popular tourism destination.

“Residents of Bayelsa State, especially Yenegoa, the capital city, are concerned about the condition of the Epie Creek, believing it will not merely boost the economy but likewise help in the control of perennial flooding and facilitate the development of the state if the creek’s capabilities are properly harnessed,” the lawmaker said.

The motion was not debated, and it was taken when it was put to the vote by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

The Committees on Niger Delta Ministry and Niger Delta Development Commission were mandated to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Construction of Wamba–Shendam–Langtang–Wase Road

Meanwhile, the House also called on the Federal Ministry of Works to construct the Wamba–Shendam–Langtang–Wase road to tackle insecurity.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Jeremiah Umar, Ahmed Idris, Dafau Bulus, and John Dafan.

Moving the motion on behalf of the co-sponsors, Mr Umar said the road is critical to tackling the insecurity ravaging that axis.

He stated that the road “will stimulate economic growth in Nasarawa, Plateau and part of Kaduna States”.

Following the presentation of the motion, the House directed the Committees on Appropriations and Works to make budgetary provision for the road construction in the 2025 budget estimates.

The motion was also adopted without debate.

