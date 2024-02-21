The House of Representatives has urged the Council of Legal Education to suspend the 60 per cent hike in the fee paid by Nigerian Law School students.

The resolution was made on Wednesday following a motion by Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers).

Moving the motion on behalf of Mr Chinda, Ginger Onwusibe (LP, Abia), said the council recently announced a 60 per cent increment in the fee paid by students of Nigeria Law School despite the economic hardship facing the country.

He stated that the fee was increased from ₦296,000 to ₦476,000 for the 2023–2024 Bar Part II academic session.

Mr Onwuside stated that the increment in the fee could prevent law students from attending law school, thereby frustrating their aspiration to be called to the Nigerian Bar.

“Unless immediate steps are taken to strike a balance between the Council’s need to provide quality services and the prospective students’ abilities to afford an increment, the country will see a high decrease in the number of Nigerian law school students, resulting in a decrease in the number of lawyers in the next Call to Bar Ceremony, therefore leading to a higher national unemployment rate as those unable to attend law school cannot work as legal practitioners,” Mr Onwusibe said.

Following the presentation of the motion, the House resolved that the Council of Legal Education put the Nigerian Law School fee increment in abeyance.

Furthermore, the House mandated the Committee on Tertiary Education and Services to explore solutions to the issue and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.

The motion was not debated and when Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, put it to vote, members voted in support.

