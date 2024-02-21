A human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, has accused police officers of extorting N3,150,000 from a Nigerian in Auchi, Edo State.

Mr Gwamnishu, who made the allegation in a post via his X handle on Sunday, said the officers searched the victim’s phone and saw the balance on his bank app.

He also alleged that the officers “tortured and threatened” the victim after taking him to his house and found nothing incriminating.

“After driving him around Auchi, they headed to Abuja with the threat that the victim would never return till he decided to cooperate with them. They finally took him to Area Command Auchi and then to a POS agent where they made him transfer N3,000,000 and another N150,000 as POS charges,” Mr Gwamnishu wrote on X.

Providing an update on the incident on Monday, Mr Gwamnishu said he visited the Auchi Command along with the victim where they met with the “DC Operations, Edo State Police Command.”

“Getting to Area Command Auchi, the DC Operations met the Area Commander who said that his men were not involved but the extortion was committed by officers from FIB-IRT,” an acronym for Intelligence Response Team of the Force Intelligence Bureau.

“We were told that the FIB-IRT (officers) are not answerable to the office of Edo State Commissioner of Police and nothing can be done,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Edo state, Chidi Nwabuzor, when contacted said he was aware of the allegation but denied that the accused officers were serving in the state.

“They were visiting officers from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, but not attached to the Edo Command,” he said, adding that the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi was aware of the incident.

“By the time the investigation is concluded and they are found culpable they will go in for it. The citizen rights must be respected,” he said.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to requests for comments when contacted.

The incident is one of the many reported cases of extortion by police officers.

The latest incident came less than a week after the police in Rivers State recommended three officers for dismissal for extorting $3, 000 from two Nigerians.

A few days ago, the commissioner of police in Delta State removed a divisional crime officer in Abraka Division from his post for allegedly extorting N2.4 million from a Nigerian.

The police got wind of the three alleged extortions through the post made on X by Mr Gwamnishu.

