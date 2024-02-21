Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has said that police officers found guilty of using his name for extorting Nigerians will face severe punishment.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Force headquarters, Abuja stated this in a statement he posted on X on Wednesday.

The IG said that such actions by police officers tarnish the reputation of his person and the Police Force and erode public trust.

“Mr Egbetokun implored the public to exercise caution and report any attempts to exploit his name for fraudulent activities or extortion, most especially in the investigation of cases.

“He highlighted the crucial role citizens play in collaboration with the Police Force to maintain a high standard of conduct and eliminate corruption within the system.

“The IGP, therefore, reassured the public of the Force’s commitment, under his watch, to root out misconduct and ensure accountability at all levels.

“He urged Nigerians to promptly report any incidents of extortion or fraudulent activity, providing detailed information to facilitate thorough investigations that will lead to severe sanctions for erring officers.”

The inspector general of police issued the warning against the backdrop of increasing cases of extortion of Nigerians by police officers.

This newspaper two weeks ago reported how the police in Rivers State recommended three officers for dismissal for extorting $3,000 from two Nigerians.

The money was recovered from the officers and refunded to the victims.

PREMIUM TIMES within the week reported how the commissioner of police in Delta State removed a Divisional Crimes Officer (DCO – Abraka) in the state from his post for allegedly taking part in a N2.4 million extortion.

The Divisional Police Officer in Abraka, Fabian Ayameh was also accused of benefiting from the said money to the tune of N950,000.

The said money was recovered and returned to the victim.

A human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, drew the attention of the police authorities to the extortions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

