Given the prevailing economic realities in the country, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to announce some key policy changes to improve the welfare of residents.

In a tweet on his official X handle on Wednesday, Mr Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the plans would be unfolded during a live media chat on Thursday, 22 February by 11:15 am.

The Governor’s media chat with journalists will air live on Channels TV, Arise, TVC, and LTV. It will also be live on Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM and Eko FM 89.7.

“Dear Lagosians, as we navigate the unique economic realities in the country, it is important as the chief economic and security officer of our state to share some key policy changes for the welfare of all Lagosians,” he said.

The Governor added that the discussion will range from “enhancing food security to bolstering health and infrastructure, these steps reflect our commitment to your welfare .”

“In navigating these times, resilience, creative thinking, and safety are paramount. Your steadfastness is appreciated as we work together for a stronger Lagos and Nigeria,” he added.

