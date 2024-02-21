The Justice For Africa campaign has commended the Nigerian government for establishing the National Almajiri and Out of School Children Commission, calling it a way of addressing challenges faced by Almajiri and other less-privileged children.

The commission was established in 2023 to “formulate policy and issue guidelines in all matters relating to almajiri education and out-of-school children in Nigeria as well as provide funds for research and personnel development for the improvement of almajiri education in the country.”

The Justice For Africa campaign involves civil society organisations, including 100 Million Nigeria, advocating for child rights and quality education for all.

According to a statement by Zara Abubakar, the president of Zag Foundation, on behalf of Justice For Africa, the establishment of the commission would help in ensuring all children in the country acquire better education irrespective of their backgrounds.

“The Nigerian government’s actions through the commission are commendable steps in addressing marginalized children’s educational needs,” she said.

Ms Abubakar also called on the Commission chairman, Sha’aban Sharada, to ensure transparency and accountability in discharging his responsibilities.

She said emphasising transparency is crucial for building public trust and ensuring resources are effectively used to benefit those in need.

“The establishment of the Almajiri And Out-of-School Children Commission by the Nigerian government is a significant move to address educational challenges faced by children, particularly Almajiri children and those marginalised and out of school.

“Given Nigeria’s current difficulties such as hunger and inflation levels, it is vital for the commission to extend its assistance to children in refugee camps. These children, among the most vulnerable, encounter additional obstacles in accessing education and basic needs. By engaging with these children, the commission can positively impact their lives and give them hope for a brighter future,” the statement added.

The Justice For Africa campaign involves youth activists, student leaders, survivor advocates, and their representative organizations from across the continent.

Nigeria has, as of 2022, had more than one million out-of-school children with a larger percentage of those children in the north.

In most of the northern states, children between the ages of six and 15 would be seen hawking or loitering about.

