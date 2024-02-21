The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-east zone has asked the National Working Committee (NWC) and other organs of the PDP to ratify Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s national secretary, in line with the zone’s decision and a valid court order.

There has been an intense contest about who is the authentic national secretary of the PDP, between Samuel Anyanwu and a former PDP National Youth Leader, Mr Ude-Okoye.

How it started

Mr Anyanwu, the substantive occupant of the position, stepped aside to contest in the 11 November Imo State governorship election on the PDP platform but lost to the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress.

He did not, however, submit a letter of resignation for the national secretary position of the party.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, some weeks before the Imo election, the leadership of the PDP in the South-east nominated Mr Ude-Okoye to replace Mr Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the position of the national secretary was zoned to the South-east by the PDP in 2021 ahead of the party’s national convention on 30 October of that year.

In the heat of the debate, a High Court in Enugu State, in October 2023, ordered the PDP to replace Mr Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary with Mr Ude-Okoye. The suit was filed by the former PDP national youth leader.

The PDP’s NWC had countered the order in a motion filed on 24 October 2023.

In the motion, the NWC asked the court to set aside the order, arguing that “it was obtained by fraud and suppression of material facts” and also faulted the order for not being specific as to what position Mr Udeh-Okoye should fill.

In another twist, earlier in January 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja declared Mr Anyanwu as the valid national secretary of the PDP.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, also restrained the national leadership of the PDP from appointing any person as its acting national secretary until the expiration of Mr Anyanwu’s four-year tenure on 9 December 2025, as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

South-east PDP insists on Udeh-Okoye

In a communiqué issued at the end of its Zonal Executive Committee meeting in Enugu on Tuesday, the PDP leaders accused the party’s national leadership of mistreating the zone by neglecting their earlier nomination.

They insisted that they would no longer tolerate the delay in ratification of Mr Udeh-Okoye as the party’s national secretary.

The meeting was headed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State alongside PDP National Vice Chairperson (South-east), Ali Odefa.

“We have carried the banner of PDP in the South-east with great pride. So, when we have come together, as a people on a matter that affects us as PDP members in the South-east and a decision is taken in line with our party’s constitution and the electoral guidelines, I think it would be a mistake if that position is disrespected,” Mr Mbah said in his opening speech, apparently referring to the earlier nomination of Mr Udeh-Okoye as the party’s national secretary.

The Chairperson of the PDP’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, who attended the meeting, said he was pained that the national leadership of the party had treated the South-east zone of the party with levity.

The PDP National Vice Chairperson (South-east), Mr Odefa, would later read out the communiqué at the end of the meeting.

“The meeting reiterated and reconfirmed its decisions in its earlier meeting held on 20th October 2023, which asked Senator Samuel Anyanwu to stop parading himself as the national secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), as he has relinquished the office by virtue of the constitution of the PDP, which has been upheld by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he said.

“The meeting affirmed the nomination of S.K.E. Udeh-Okoye as his replacement for the national secretary of the party, to serve out the remainder of his term, in accordance with the party’s constitution.”

In the communiqué, the PDP leaders, citing Section 47 of the party’s constitution, argued that Mr Anyanwu had automatically resigned his position as the national secretary by picking the party’s ticket to contest for the Imo State Governorship election held in November last year.

“Not only did Senator Anyanwu purchase the Expression of Interest Form, he also bought the Nomination Form, contested the primaries, and became the PDP governorship candidate in the Imo State Governorship election that was held last year.

“Even though his resignation was automatic, based on the constitution and guidelines of PDP and the operation of law, Senator Anyanwu promised the leaders of the Southeast Zone of the Party and the PDP Governors’ Forum that he would formally resign before the Imo State elections,” the party leaders said.

They added that a High Court in Enugu State had already ruled against Mr Anyanwu and ordered that Mr Udeh-Okoye be recognised as the national secretary of the Party.

They also contended that the Federal High Court, Abuja which later ruled Mr Anyanwu should remain the national secretary “was obtained per curiam and in abuse of court process,” given that the High Court ruling in Enugu came first, and both courts are of coordinate jurisdiction.

“Finally, we enjoin the NWC of the party, the PDP Governors’ Forum, the PDP Board of Trustees, the PDP National Assembly Caucus and all organs and stakeholders of the party, to recognise S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the authentic national secretary of the PDP.

“This is in line with the constitution of the party and the practice of the party, which was recently accorded to the South-south (National Woman Leader) and South-west (National Vice-Chairman, South-west) zones of the party on the matter of the replacement of the party leadership following a vacancy,” the party leaders in the South-east maintained.

“We strongly believe as loyal party members that it is in the interest of the party to uphold the nomination of the zone to forestall external forces cashing in to destabilise the party.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

