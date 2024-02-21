The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the governorship primary election in Edo State inconclusive.
The party, in a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, on Tuesday, said the election would be concluded on Thursday.
Mr Morka said the decision is the outcome of an emergency meeting held by the NWC to review the report on the primary election.
The party had on Saturday held the primary election in Benin, the state capital; however, the primary was marred by violence.
In the end, three parallel primaries were held, producing different candidates, namely Dennis Idahosa, Anamero Dekeri, and Monday Okpebholo, the senator for Edo Central.
The party had earlier congratulated Mr Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, who was declared winner by the Chairman of the party’s primary election, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.
“At its emergency meeting held today, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to consider the report on the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election, the National Working Committee (NWC) deliberated on the report and resolved that the Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election has not been completed and has now fixed Thursday, February 22, 2024, for the completion of the primary election process,” Mr Morka stated.
