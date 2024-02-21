On Tuesday, 13 February, a Washington, D.C. insider told PREMIUM TIMES, “The United States Government views South Africa as one of the most important and significant states on the African continent.”

“South Africa has been one of America’s strongest trading partners in Africa,” said the expert with substantial and intricate expertise honed over the years in the US capital, and elaborated further, “South Africa has been one of the largest beneficiaries of AGOA, the African Growth and Opportunity Act, the single most important trade relationship agreement that Africa and the United States share together.”

Now, in the realm of international diplomacy, the bond between the United States and South Africa holds a pivotal place, marked by shared history, mutual interests, and enduring ties. The dynamics between nation-states often undergo scrutiny and evaluation, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of international affairs. Yet, recent

developments, including the introduction of the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, H.R.7256, by U.S. Congressman John James, co-sponsored by U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz, H.R.7256 has sparked discussions within the media, among policy analysts, the general public, and raised questions about the trajectory of the longstanding relationship between the United States and South Africa. As stakeholders and observers dissect the implications of the proposed legislation, it becomes imperative to dispel misinformation, correct misconceptions, and foster a deeper understanding of the dynamics at play.

At the forefront of the discussion stands Congressman John James, whose advocacy for a comprehensive review of U.S.-South Africa relations has garnered attention and scrutiny. With H.R.7256, Rep. James aims to address concerns over South Africa’s perceived alignment with US adversarial powers, like China and Russia, and its

potential implications for U.S. interests. In his statements, Rep. James wants transparency, accountability, and strategic reassessment which he has said is to safeguard America’s national security and sovereignty.

Against this backdrop, voices from the U.S. Department of State and independent experts have emerged to shed light on the current intricacies, amid varying media reports. It is essential to recognise that the proposed legislation is not a condemnation of South Africa but rather a call for dialogue and examination of shared interests.

At the centre lies a fundamental question: How will the proposed bill impact the strategic interests and diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and South Africa? For this answer, we can rely on experts. Experts are individuals found in various domains, such as science, technology, medicine, law, finance, arts, sports, and many other fields. Their expertise is often sought after for consultation, decision-making, teaching, research, or

problem-solving within their specialised area. Through their legitimate and thorough understanding, they can synthesise the importance of the U.S.-South Africa relationship, and how it is perceived within the broader context of U.S. foreign policy.

An expert with understanding stemming from extensive experience working on the U.S.-South Africa issues and policies in the D.C. circles of power, told PREMIUM TIMES, “The US does not measure its relationship with Brazil and India through its relationship or overarching relationship with strategy towards the BRICs. It doesn’t do that with South Africa, either” emphasising the nuanced approach taken by the U.S. in assessing its relationships. “The U.S. does not measure its relationship with South Africa based on South Africa’s engagement with the BRICS…It looks at the relationship on a bilateral basis.”

Contrary to misconceptions, the U.S. Department of State and the South African government reaffirm the enduring nature of their bilateral relationship, grounded in mutual respect, cooperation, and common objectives. While as a general matter, the U.S. Department of State does not comment on pending legislation in Congress, on 11 February, a State Department spokesperson, emphasised the enduring ties between the U.S. and South Africa and the multifaceted nature of U.S.-South Africa ties.

Similarly, a well-placed source within the South African government highlights the ongoing engagement and collaboration between the two countries, underscoring their commitment to shared prosperity and stability.

“We have a strong relationship with South Africa and that relationship is based on the priorities of the American people and the South African people, said a State Department spokesperson. And added, “We are committed to an affirmative agenda through which we work together to bring our nations’ respective priorities to the table. These include issues of global peace and security, robust bilateral trade, shared health goals, and

developing renewable energy sources to address climate change and provide reliable power.”

The South African Government, maintaining its focus on constructive engagement with the United States, has refrained from issuing comments on the draft resolution or media speculation.

Instead, it underscores the significance of sustained dialogue with U.S. officials, emphasising the vital bilateral relationship between the two nations. According to a well-placed source with substantial expertise on the matter, these efforts are integral to advancing the shared interests of South African and U.S. citizens.

Ralph E. Winnie, Jr., Director of the China Program and Vice President of The Eurasian Business Coalition’s Global Business Development, highlighted the historical significance of U.S.-South Africa relations. He remarked, “The relationship is a very dynamic one… We’ve always had a close relationship.”

Amidst the discourse surrounding H.R.7256, it is crucial to address misperceptions and promote accurate information about the U.S.-South Africa relationship. While concerns over strategic alignments and national security interests may be valid, it is essential to approach these issues with nuance, context, and a commitment to dialogue. By dispelling misconceptions and fostering mutual understanding, stakeholders can build a foundation for constructive engagement and cooperation.

As the debate unfolds, it is essential to recognise the broader strategic imperatives and long-term objectives that underpin U.S.-South Africa relations. Beyond legislative initiatives, the relationship between the two countries is shaped by historical ties, shared values, and common aspirations. By acknowledging these fundamental truths and embracing a spirit of partnership and collaboration, stakeholders can navigate the complexities of international diplomacy and work towards a future of shared prosperity and mutual respect. These elements are underscored by the Washington insider and Dr. Winnie.

The introduction of H.R.7256 offers an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue, dispel misinformation, and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the United States and South Africa. By promoting accurate information, fostering mutual understanding, and embracing a spirit of cooperation, stakeholders can chart a path forward that advances shared interests, promotes stability, and strengthens lasting linkages between the American and South African people.

As policymakers and analysts assess the implications of proposed legislation, the fundamental bonds between the United States and South Africa endure, rooted in a shared commitment to peace, prosperity, and progress.

Through continued dialogue and collaboration, both countries seek to strengthen their partnership, overcome

challenges, and seize opportunities for mutual benefit on the global stage, as explained by experts with substantial experience on bilateral and strategic relations honed in over many years in Washington.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on U.S. foreign policy, and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

