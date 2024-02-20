The State House is set to offset its electricity debt to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).
The directive to pay the debt, according to a press release signed by President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House and AEDC.
The statement noted that contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated 14 February.
The advertorial by the distribution company generated an outcry with many Nigerians blasting the State House for defaulting in paying its electricity bill.
The State House, Abuja is the seat of the federal government.
Read the full statement below:
PRESIDENT TINUBU DIRECTS PAYMENT OF STATE HOUSE ELECTRICITY BILL
President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of the outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.
The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.
Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.
Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.
Following the example of the Presidency, the Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy
February 20, 2024
