The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times, Ehi Braimah, has said that the online newspaper’s website has been under attack from malicious hackers.

Mr Braimah, who disclosed that the cyber attacks have been on for about a week since 13 February, said the motive is yet unknown.

In a statement on Tuesday, the publisher noted that the attacks became intense on Monday, as observed by the newspaper’s technology team.

“There were more than 600 lockouts in less than one hour yesterday, but cumulatively, over 9,900 sustained attacks hit the website. The unrestrained attacks were clearly aimed at undermining the integrity of the online newspaper.

“In their desperation to crash the website, the hackers used multiple IP addresses. They also made several unsuccessful attempts to compromise the backend of the website as they tried to gain access,” he said.

Mr Braimah revealed that Naija Times was recently approached by an agent who claimed to be a journalist and PR consultant, representing one of the banks, to pull down a story, but its Board of Editors refused.

However, he noted that the newspaper could not ascertain whether the cyber attacks had anything to do with the bank’s request, which was turned down.

“Our tech team has been diligent and proactive in responding to the mindless attacks by ring-fencing the website and enhancing its security architecture,” Mr Braimah said.

Naija Times was launched as an online newspaper on 15 September 2020, with the objective of advocating for a better Nigeria with strong institutions, respect for the rule of law, and defending the public interest.

