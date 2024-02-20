President Bola Tinubu has named Hafsat Abubakar Bakari as the new Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The appointment is, however, subject to Senate approval.

Ms Bakari, until her appointment a deputy director in the agency, takes over from the immediate-past Director/CEO, Modibbo Tukur, whose five-year tenure ended in January.

She was also at different times the head of the General Services Unit, head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, both at the NFIU, and head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ms Bakari is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF), a presidency statement announcing her appointment said in part on Tuesday

Read the full Presidency statement here:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NIGERIAN FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE UNIT (NFIU)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ms. Hafsat Abubakar Bakari to serve as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Ms. Bakari is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

Before her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The President anticipates that Ms. Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role, especially in view of his administration’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange markets.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 20, 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

