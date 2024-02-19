The Nigerian government at the weekend commenced the part-payment of withheld salaries of Nigerian lecturers as earlier pledged in October 2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

Both members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) confirmed the development in separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Those who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity said the payment they received on Sunday evening indicated it was for the two months of March and April 2022.

This is coming barely a week after the leadership of ASUU threatened to take action if agreements earlier reached with the government including the payment of the withheld salaries, are not fulfilled.

But members of non-academic staff of the universities- Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, have threatened a showdown, accusing the Nigerian government of a deliberate attempt to frustrate them.

However, findings by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the payment was for March and April 2023, which sources confirmed were already paid to non-academic staff members at the time.

Meanwhile, the National President of CONUA, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, who confirmed the payment, said his members are looking up to the government to pay for the other months withheld.

Background

The former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had withheld the lecturers’ salaries when it invoked a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy during an industrial action by university workers that lasted eight months in 2022.

The academics would later suspend the strike upon a court order filed by the Nigerian government at the time.

In October, President Bola Tinubu promised to pay four of the withheld eight months’ salaries.

But the lecturers only received two months’ salaries, one academic and member of ASUU told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

“We received two months out of 7.5 months withheld, salaries,” he said, adding that the government paid them with the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), a payment platform that the lecturers have consistently protested against, and which the government claimed to have exempted the university workers from.

“Members started receiving from yesterday. I received mine this morning,” the source added.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the national body of ASUU condemned the continuous payment of its members’ salaries with IPPIS and a new platform tagged ‘new IPPIS’.

The union, after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held last week, said it suspected certain individuals in the government were working to scuttle the president’s directive that the universities be exempted from the IPPIS platform as part of their autonomy.

SSANU kicks

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the Chairman of the University of Ilorin chapter of SSANU, Olusola Falowo, said the union was surprised that note the neglect of its members in the payment of the withheld salaries.

Mr Falowo said the agitation for the release of the withheld funds was championed by the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU, “even before the expiration of the term of the immediate past administration.”

He said: “We have continued to raise this same issue with the new administration, and I can confirm to you that even as early as last week the leadership of JAC still wrote the government on the need to pay our members.

“But I can assure our members that the national leadership is not sleeping over this matter. It will be logically resolved and very soon. The President of SSANU, I am aware, has been engaged in a series of meetings to address this.”

Meanwhile, calls by our reporter to the SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, were not answered as his telephone line was engaged, and he was yet to call back as of the time of filing this report.

ASUU’s many more demands

Beyond the withheld salaries, ASUU also wants the Nigerian government to sign the 2022 draft agreement it had with the last renegotiation committee headed by the late Nimi Briggs, an emeritus professor.

ASUU and the Nigerian government have yet to reach a final agreement on the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement. The agreement was supposed to be renegotiated every three years –in 2013, 2017 and 2020– but several committees set up by the government have failed to reach an agreement.

“For the umpteenth time, ASUU calls on the President Tinubu-led administration to immediately set in motion the process leading to the review and signing of the Nimi Briggs-led renegotiated draft agreement as a mark of goodwill and assured hope for Nigeria’s public universities,” ASUU said in a statement after its NEC meeting in Bayelsa State last week.

“Nigerian academics are tired of platitudes laced with disdain for intellectuals; only concrete steps to restore their eroded dignity and degraded lives can guarantee lasting peace on our campuses.”

ASUU also called on Mr Tinubu to reverse the dissolution of the universities’ governing councils whose tenures were yet to lapse.

The president had dissolved the governing council of all government parastatals including the universities less than a month after he was sworn in, a development that the union said was illegal and that it impinges on the universities’ autonomy.

The union added that the continuous running of the universities by the vice-chancellors and ministries of education is illegal, even as it condemned the continuous proliferation of universities by the government “without comprehensive funding plans.”

ASUU noted that the new universities being established rely largely on TETFund interventions, a situation it said is stretching the resources of the government agency.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

