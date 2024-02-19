Reactions are trailing the release of Murja Kunya, a popular Kano Tik-toker and supporter of Governor Abba Yusuf, from a correctional facility days after she was remanded upon the complaint of Kano State Hisbah Board, the state’s moral police.

Ms Kunya was arrested on Tuesday by Hisbah officials. While Hisbah spokesperson, Ador Fagge, said Mr Kunya was arrested at her residence with her boyfriend following complaints against them by her neighbours, she was arraigned for allegedly posting inappropriate and un-Islamic content on TikTok.

She was charged on the same Tuesday before the Upper Shari’ah Court at Filin Hockey in the state capital, where she pleaded not guilty.

Following her plea, the court ordered her detention until 27 February when the court would hear the case against her. However, she was later released allegedly following an “order from above.”

Her release has sparked a controversy on social media with many commentators accusing the state authorities of selective justice.

Hisbah’s spokesperson, Mr Fagge, said the agency was not aware of her release from the correctional facility.

But the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano, Musbahu Kofar-Nasarawa, said she was released on the order of the court.

“We are working on established laws. We received an order to detain a suspect and also receive an order to release a suspect and that is what happened, she did not escape,” the spokesperson said.

Murja Kunya

Ms Kunya is known for her controversial content and messages in support of Governor Yusuf on social media.

Mr Fagge said Mr Kunya was arrested with her boyfriend following complaints against them.

“Our officers arrested her at 1:00 in the afternoon at her home with her boyfriend, who was also with us.

“In the past, her neighbours brought us complaints about her behaviour. Right now, we are investigating before taking the next step,” he said.

But Hisbah charged her before the court with allegedly posing indecent videos on social media. The officials of the agency said she and an alleged accomplice were arrested for allegedly violating the tenets of Islam and social values of the state on social media.

Some commentators on social media say she was released because of her support for the governor.

