The Chairperson of South-east Council of Traditional Rulers, Lawrence Agubuzu, has commended the former governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for establishing the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Igbo-Eno.

Mr Ugwuanyi established the university shortly before exiting office as governor of the state.

The university is on an expanse of land within four communities of Iheaka, Orba, Imilike and Ovoko near Nsukka in Enugu North District, Enugu State.

Speaking during the first Founders’ Day celebration of the university, Mr Agubuzu said the maiden celebration was designed to remember and honour Mr Ugwuanyi for establishing the institution.

The monarch described Mr Ugwuanyi as “an inimitable and inscrutable politician who deserves to be acknowledged and honoured not just for founding this university but for the speed with which he did so in the twilight of his second tenure as Governor of Enugu State.”

The monarch said he was among many “who felt that he (Ugwuanyi) had done a lot to favour his immediate constituency in employment and location of amenities, including this university, to mention but a few.”

Peter Mbah’s praise

Mr Agubuzu, who served as the chairperson of the occasion, also applauded Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, for his “critical intervention towards the progress and survival” of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences.

“At the same time, one recognises that this baby university needed intensive care to survive. That critical intervention came from the current Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, whose commendable, prompt and unfailing support to the new university in all ramifications ensured its survival and growth,” he said.

Mbah speaks

In his address, Governor Mbah reiterated his administration’s support to the institution “in the ways we think is innovative and efficient” to ensure that the students become graduates who can stand and compete anywhere globally.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, said the new university “is one of those projects that we feel will continue to add value to the growth of Enugu State.”

He expressed his administration’s commitment to education and stressed that it was in keeping with the determination that the state government mapped out 30 per cent of the 2024 budget for the education sector to be able to construct a model smart school in each of the 260 wards of the state, among others.

‘Self-evaluation’

On his part, Mr Ugwuanyi said that the celebration was an opportunity for self-evaluation along the lines of the university’s vision and mission.

The former governor, who was represented at the event by his former Deputy Chief of Staff, Malachy Okwueze, expressed joy that what he conceived while he was serving as governor was yielding great results.

Mr Ugwuanyi thanked Governor Mbah for providing the support needed to sustain the budding university, especially in the area of funding.

The former governor further appreciated the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, for the support of the commission since its inception to date, pointing out that his physical presence and acceptance to be the guest lecturer at the maiden Founders’ Day celebration indicates his support for the institution.

He told students of the new university to count themselves blessed for gaining admission into the institution.

Earlier, in his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, James Ogbonna, said the new university was established “with the aim of bridging the gaps between the demand and supply of medical and allied health sciences personnel on one side and between the number of candidates seeking admission and the available spaces in our tertiary institutions.”

Mr Ogbonna, a professor, praised Mr Mbah “for his continued interest and support for the growth of SUMAS.”

The vice-chancellor expressed gratitude to Mr Ugwuanyi for his vision in conceiving the establishment of the university.

Mr Ogbonna said they are indebted to the founder and all those who worked with him for the vision that led to the establishment of the institution.

The vice-chancellor disclosed that the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences has witnessed rapid growth and currently has a total student population of 1,474, being trained by qualified and dedicated lecturers, with modern internet-enabled facilities.

Mr Ogbonna equally extended his gratitude to the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Obiora Ike, a professor, and to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Mr Maiyaki, for their support and contributions to the new university.

The vice-chancellor promised to carry out the intentions of the university’s founders of providing quality education to the students as well as providing quality healthcare services to the people of Enugu State and beyond.

“This culture of service will continue to guide us as we work towards becoming a beacon of excellence in knowledge creation, knowledge transfer and service to the community,” he said.

