Residents in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, took to the streets to protest the high prices of food and other commodities, inflation and high cost of living due to the worsening economic situation in the country.

The residents gathered at Mokola area of Ibadan early on Monday, staging a peaceful protest. They were seen chanting songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read: “No more Emilokan,’ ‘End bad governance,’ ‘End food hike now,’ ‘Mr. President, this is not the hope,’ ‘Insecurity is not our birthright,’ ‘Open border,’ and ‘End hardship,’ among others.

The protest was done amid a heavy presence of police personnel.

Recall that in the last few weeks, protests against high cost of living and food have also been held in Niger, Plateau, Kano, Sokoto, and Osun States, among other places.

This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has also given an ultimatum to the federal government to address the pervasive hardship in the country decisively or risk a two-day national protest on 27 and 28 February later this month.

Details later…

