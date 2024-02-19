‘Nude’ evidence against professor accused of sexual harassment

Three nude videos of a female diploma student at the University of Calabar were played in the open at a Federal High Court, Abuja, as evidence in the trial of Cyril Ndifon, the suspended dean of law faculty of the university.

Mr Ndifon, a law professor, is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for alleged sexual harassment.

A forensic and intelligence analyst with ICPC, who testified before the court, said the nude videos were extracted from the professor’s phone.

But while Mr Ndifon is standing trial over alleged sexual harassment, another law professor and former Vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo, Enefiok Essien, accused of a similar offence, is walking free.

Mr Essien is yet to be investigated years after the Court of Appeal, Calabar, on 14 July 2005, agreed with a female student of the University of Uyo, that the law lecturer had manipulated the university to expel her after she refused to accept his love overtures.

Cameroonian arrested with N300m worth of elephant tusks

A suspected Cameroonian elephant tusk exporter was arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Calabar, Cross Rivers State with 50 units of elephant tusks, weighing 200kg and valued at N300 million.

The Cameroonian Mohammed Ibrahim was arrested with the items suspected to be on his way to Lagos for onward transportation to other locations.

Ahmed Waziri, area comptroller of customs in Cross River, said a Honda SUV, and a pistol with live ammunition, were also recovered from the suspect.

Nobody can tag NDDC a failure – MD

Despite the people of the oil-rich Niger Delta region saying NDDC is a failure, the managing director of the interventionist agency, Samuel Ogbuku said records prove otherwise.

Mr Ogbuku, who was speaking at a two-day board and management retreat of the commission on Tuesday in Akwa Ibom, said nobody can tag the commission a failure based on records.

He said most of the development strides of the commission, including training and skills acquisition programmes, are things people cannot see, a situation he said made people conclude that the commission has done nothing.

Mr Ogbuku said the commission, within 24 years of its existence, has executed about 7, 483 projects including 3, 357 roads and bridges while 3, 427 are still ongoing.

Three police officers face dismissal over $3000 extortion

Three police officers – two assistant superintendents, Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, and an inspector, Odey Michael, are now counting their days in the Nigerian Police Force as they have been recommended for dismissal for extorting $3000 from two Nigerians.

The police in Rivers State arrived at the decision after concluding the investigation into the allegation.

The police recovered the $3000 from the suspects and returned it to the victims.

In the neighbouring Delta State, a divisional crime officer was removed from his post for allegedly extorting N2.4 million from a Nigerian.

A human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, made the two extortions public through a post on X.

Confusion over Edo APC governorship primary election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held on Saturday ended in confusion, with two aspirants claiming that they won in the primary election.

The party electoral committee headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State announced a House of Representatives member, Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the primary election, while another group which held a parallel election announced a senator, Monday Okpebholo, as the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

