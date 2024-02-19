The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has directed its members to withdraw their trucks from petroleum product loading activities with effect from Monday, 19 February.

The association noted that the decision to withdraw its operation was due to the high operational costs in the industry.

The association disclosed this in a letter dated 15 February, addressed to the General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) and signed by its national President, Othman Yusuf.

The letter titled ‘Notice of withdrawal of operation’ was also sent to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the State Security Services (SSS) and the executive secretary of the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (NEMAN).

NARTO is the umbrella organisation of all commercial vehicle owners in Nigeria engaged in the haulage of petroleum products, general cargoes, and movement of passengers, within the country and the entire West Africa sub-region.

NARTO’s withdrawal of operation could thus cripple the distribution of petrol and diesel across Nigeria and lead to a crisis in the sector.

The association had recently raised concern over the high cost of diesel required to power its trucks for the transportation of petroleum products across the country.

In its letter, the association said it can no longer continue in business within the context of the current economic situation in the country.

“We are deeply constrained to seek the support and understanding of your union and members towards the excruciating challenges petroleum truck owners are facing with the high operational costs in the industry,” the association said.

“As you are already aware of several efforts we have made to secure negotiations for appropriate and commensurate freight rates for our operations from all conceivable authorities concerned in the industry, most especially the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria but which have received no positive responses from them.

“We have no other options but to write to inform you that the NARTO National Executive Council (NEC) has resolved to direct all our members not to make their petroleum trucks available for petroleum products loading activities with effect from Monday, 19th day of February 2024.”

The association thereafter implored its members to show maximum cooperation, support and understanding to its collective efforts for the continued sustainability of the petroleum haulage business and effective service delivery by ensuring adequate and immediate compliance.

“There is definitely no way we can continue in this business within the context of the current economic situation in the country,” it added.

