A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka has lamented the rising cost of water in Enugu State, stressing that she spends one-fifth of her salary to purchase water every month.

The lecturer, Joy Ezeilo, said the rising cost of water was being driven by the continuous Naira slip and rising inflation in the country.

Mrs Ezeilo, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, works at the Faculty of Law of the institution.

The university professor, in a post on her verified X handle on Saturday, said she has just discovered that her monthly salary can only pay for a limited quantity of water supply.

She said the continuous Naira slip has eroded the purchasing power of the Naira and worsened rising inflation in the country.

“I just discovered by purchasing water today (Saturday) that my monthly salary can only pay for a limited quantity of water supply. I spent N40,000 for a water tanker one trip load (about 2800 gallons) this evening in Enugu,” she wrote.

“Talk about price fixing. We bought previously the first week of February for N35,000. Of course, the driver said the cost of diesel drives the price. The ultimate buyer bears the brunt. We need at least two tankers for one month at N80,000, which would have taken one-fifth of my professorial cadre salary in a federal university,” Mrs Ezeilo stated.

The lecturer uploaded a photograph on the micro-blogging platform showing a tanker driver supplying water in her residence.

NLC’s N1 million minimum wage demand

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, on 11 February, said that the NLC may demand N1 million as the new minimum wage for government workers due to Nigeria’s “sky-high inflation.”

But Mrs Ezeilo, in the X post, said even the proposed new minimum wage of N1 million might be inadequate for workers in the face of the worsening inflation.

“At this rate, just water without food, electricity, transportation, generator fueling, house rent, school fees, health care, etc., one can see that the N 1 million being proposed as (new) minimum wage by the Labour Union is not a laughing matter to be dismissed by wave of hand,” she said.

“It increasingly appears either realistic or may need to be more,” the lecturer said of the proposed new minimum wage.

“Which way, Nigeria? I can only hum Sonny Okosun’s (1984 – Which Way Nigeria) and Majek Fashek’s (Send Down the Rain!) songs as I silently pray for reprieve and an urgent economic solution so Nigerians can breathe well.”

Inflation, Naira slip

Nigerians have been battling increased economic hardship following the worsening inflation and continuous Naira slip in the market.

For instance, the country’s annual inflation rate rose to 28.92 per cent in December 2023 from 28.20 per cent in November 2023.

The December 2023 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.72 per cent points when compared to the November 2023 headline inflation rate, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria’s economic situation worsened on 29 May 2023 after President Bola Tinubu announced an end to the oil subsidy in the country.

The announcement, immediately, pushed the pump price of the fuel and caused a rise in the cost of commodities.

