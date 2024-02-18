A serving officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), John Ijudigal, has foiled a ‘one-chance’ robbery and kidnap attempt in Wuse, Abuja.

The officer ensured the arrest of the three suspected robbers and the rescue of the two female victims.

A statement by the NAF spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, on Saturday in Abuja, said the incident occurred on 14 February along Accra Road, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, at about 7.28 p.m.

“As the senior officer was commuting home in his staff car after work, he suddenly came across a distressing scene.

“Air Commodore Ijudigal saw an Abuja-painted taxi, a Mazda 323, with registration BWR 232 XB, reversing at high speed, with terrified passengers inside screaming for help.

“In pursuit of the taxi was a black Toyota Land Cruiser.

“Instinctively, Ijudigal immediately joined in the pursuit by using his official vehicle to block the escape route of the criminals.

“The driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, in a state of panic, then collided with Air Commodore Idjudigal’s official vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars.

“The impact caused the ‘one-chance’ vehicle to skid into a nearby garden.

“Following the collision, Air Commodore Ijudigal promptly exited his vehicle and chased after one of the occupants of the ‘one-chance’ taxi, who had fled into a nearby bush.

“With the assistance of onlookers gathered at the accident scene, the driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, along with two other suspects, a male and a female, were apprehended while two female victims were rescued,” he said.

Mr Gabkwet, an air vice marshal, said the senior officer subsequently contacted the police and personally ensured that the three criminals were handed over to the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, at his office.

According to Mr Gabkwet, the commissioner of police commended the officer for his courage.

He said the intervention did not only foil a robbery and kidnapping attempt but also helped to apprehend the suspected criminals.

Similarly, the Chief of the Air Staff, Hasan Abubakar, hailed Mr Ijudigal for his bravery and selfless service.

Mr Ijudigal, an air commodore, is the Deputy Director of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

