Tragedy struck at Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Friday, when a trader was shot dead under controversial circumstances.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

A video clip circulating on Facebook showed when the victim was being rushed to a hospital by other traders and sympathisers.

But the yet-to-be-identified trader was said to have died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

Some of the traders were heard accusing personnel of the Special Anambra State Anti-touting Squad (SASA) of shooting the trader to death while they were carrying out an operation in the area.

Anambra govt speaks

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has refuted claims that personnel of its anti-touts security outfit shot dead the trader.

Paul Nwosu, the state Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Saturday night which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES, said the anti-touts security personnel were carrying out an operation near the market to arrest some touts extorting residents in the area when some of them ran into the market to evade arrest.

Mr Nwosu claimed that some shop owners in the market attacked the anti touting security outfit agents with acid after the personnel pursued the touts into the market.

The commissioner said four out of the seven-man anti-touts security operatives “sustained life threatening injuries” from the acid attack.

“As if the acid attack was not effective, the market security personnel started shooting at the unarmed SASA officials.

“When it was obvious that SASA could not arrest the touts in the market as a result of the life threatening attack against them, they retreated,” he said, adding, “It was at this point that the Nigerian Navy intervened to arrest the ugly situation.”

Mr Nwosu claimed that the trader was hit by a stray bullet from gunshots fired by the market security personnel during a shoot-out with personnel of the Nigerian Navy.

The commissioner said the cartridges found around the trader were those of pump action rifles usually used by vigilante groups and market security personnel.

“The cartridges don’t fit into the model of service rifles used by the Nigerian Navy,” he said.

“SASA does not carry firearms and couldn’t have shot the young man for whatever reason.

“Moreover, SASA’s brief is not to kill, but to arrest touts who are extorting money from hard working Ndi Anambra. And where arrests are made, the suspects are made to face the law,” the commissioner added.

Mr Nwosu said it was unfortunate that a suspected violator of the law fleeing from arrest was given “protection by a legitimate market” whose leadership was recognised by the state government.

He added that the incident was strange because the market leaders were among the many individuals who called on Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to fight touting and extortion in the state.

“(The Anambra State) Government is calling on the police to thoroughly investigate what led to this unfortunate incident and ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are made to face the wrath of the law,” he stated.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, did not respond to a message seeking his comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

