Dennis Idahosa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, has said that he will move swiftly to reconcile the party in the state ahead of the general election.

The Edo governorship election will be held on 21 September.

“The time of struggle is over, this time is for reconciliation,” Mr Idahosa said on Saturday shortly after he was declared as the winner of the APC governorship primary election in Benin City, according to a video clip posted on X by Channels TV.

“For those that I contested with, we are brothers, we are one family. I am going to start (the) reconciliation process immediately because I need all of them (in order) to win the general election,” he added.

Mr Idahosa, who is a member of the House of Representatives, dedicated his victory to God. “It is only God that gives power,” he said, surrounded by some of his supporters.

He thanked the people of Edo, the APC members and supporters in the state as well as members of the APC National Working Committee for his victory.

He also thanked President Bola Tinubu, who is a member of his party.

The APC governorship primary in Edo was conducted by a panel headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Why some aspirants withdrew

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the APC National Working Committee had zoned the governorship ticket of the party to the Edo Central, thereby forcing some aspirants to withdraw from the primary election.

READ ALSO: Idahosa emerges Edo APC governorship candidate

NAN reported that a former deputy governor of Edo, Lucky Imasuen and a retired permanent secretary from the federal civil service, Ernest Umahikhe, on Saturday, announced their withdrawal from the race.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was the 2020 APC governorship candidate in the state, had, on Friday, announced his withdrawal from the race.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

