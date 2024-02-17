The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of four workers’ unions in Ondo State-owned tertiary institutions has announced plans to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday 26 February, should the government fail to accede to its demands.

The unions include the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP).

The notice of industrial action was contained in a statement by JAC and signed by its Chairperson, Tayo Ogungbeni, and Secretary, Kunle Akinwonmi.

“The above committee under the auspices of SSANU, NASU, NAAT, and SSANIP hereby registered her displeasure over the attitude of Ondo State Government, Governing Councils, and University Management on manners with which issues bordering on the welfare of staff of tertiary institutions in the state are handled,” the statement reads in part.

The unions listed issues in contention to include the nonpayment of wage award of N35,000 as being paid to other workers in the state; non-implementation of 2019 minimum wage in some of the state-owned tertiary institutions, 100 per cent increase in subvention across all tertiary institutions in the state to cater for regular payment of salaries and ‘billions of naira owed’ across tertiary institutions in the state which include deductions from salaries, and earned allowances.

The statement noted that the unions have jointly explored several options to have the government attend to the demands and alleviate the plights of members but that the efforts have all failed.

“Having exhausted all means of getting our plight looked into by our Visitor – the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Prince Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa, the Leadership of JAC of Ondo State tertiary institutions by this letter is sending a notice of indefinite strike with effect from Monday, 26th February 2024,” the statement added.

Failed efforts

The JAC noted in the statement that it has done ‘everything humanly possible’ to bring the plights of its members to the governor’s attention through a series of letters, meetings, and contacts with relevant authorities. Yet, it said, the government has turned deaf ears to their plights.

On 14th December 2023, JAC said it wrote to Lucky Ayedatiwa, then acting governor, and all pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors of the affected institutions on issues bordering on the workers’ welfare.

On 5th January, JAC said it again wrote the chairperson of individual governing councils and the institutions’ vice-chancellors.

On 2nd February, JAC said it requested the audience of the governor, Mr Ayedatiwa, but that the request was never attended to.

On 6th February, JAC said it met with the Chief of Staff to the Governor regarding the nonpayment of wage award of N35,000 as being paid to other workers in the state and the non-implementation of the 2019 minimum wage in some of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

“…He promised to convey our message to Mr Governor and communicate to the leadership of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU, NASU, NAAT and SSANIP of Ondo State-owned tertiary institutions,” the statement said.

It added that JAC also visited the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Olayide Adelami, to congratulate him on his appointment and explain its members’ plight “where he also promised to brief his principal,” the statement added.

“Having exhausted all means of getting our plight looked into by our Visitor – the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Prince Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Leadership of JAC of Ondo State tertiary institutions by this letter is sending a notice of indefinite strike with effect from Monday, 26th February 2024 until the aforementioned concerns are attended to,” the statement concluded.

Concerned institutions

If the strike continues, four Ondo state-owned tertiary institutions risk having their activities shut down.

The state owns three of the eight universities in the state. They are Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba; Ondo State University of Science and Technology Okitipupa; and Ondo State University of Medical Sciences.

The state also owns Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

