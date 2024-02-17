Dennis Idahosa has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 21 September Edo State governorship election.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, the Chairman of the APC Edo State governorship primary election committee, said this at the end of the election on Saturday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Mr Uzodimma said that Mr Idahosa, currently a member of the House of Representatives, scored 40,4483 votes to defeat eight others aspirants in the race.

Details later…

