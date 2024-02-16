The First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has deposited N540 million into an interest-yielding bank account in favour of a cleric, Emmanuel Omale, who it defamed.

On 1 February, the Court of Appeal in Abuja refused to stay the execution of an earlier judgement awarding N540 million to Mr Omale, who was falsely accused of laundering money for Ibrahim Magu, as then acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Yusuf Halilu, a judge of the FCT High Court at Maitama, Abuja, in October 2022, ordered FCMB to pay the compensation to Mr Omale of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry and his wife, Deborah, over a false claim that they laundered N573 million for Mr Magu.

The false claim against Mr Omale, and other unproven allegations of wrongdoings were reported without proof in the lead-up to Mr Magu’s turbulent exit from office as head of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, EFCC.

“Consequently, the conditional stay of execution is hereby granted to the Appellant. The condition being that the judgment sum shall be deposited into an interest-yielding bank account of the Court to be opened by the Chief Registrar of this Court within 48 hours of the grant of this Order.”

Payment

In compliance with the appellate court order, the bank credited N540 million into an interest-yielding account in the name of the Chief Registrar of the court held by the Premium Trust Bank on 8 February.

The Court of Appeal had ordered FCMB to pay the money into an interest-yielding account of its Chief Registrar within 48 hours of its enrolled order.

Mr Omale’s lawyer, Gordy Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in a letter dated 2 February, informed FCMB’s lawyer, Wale Olawoyin, a law professor, to comply with the order or risk contempt proceedings against his client.

“May we also bring to your knowledge the fact that this conditional stay of execution was a consent order having been consented to by M.S. Hamza Esq. who held your brief for the appellant.

“WHEREFORE we wish to state that if the said judgment sum of N540, 500, 000. 00 (five hundred and forty million, five hundred thousand naira) is not immediately deposited with the Court of Appeal as directed in the enrolled order of the Court, we shall commence contempt proceedings against the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, to commit her to Prison for disobedience to order of Court,” Mr Uche indicated in the letter.

Background

During the investigation of Mr Magu by a Presidential Investigation Committee on the EFCC Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020, it was alleged that an investigation by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) revealed that Mr Magu, who is now retired from the police, paid N573 million into Mr Omale’s church’s account.

It further alleged that the funds were used to purchase property for him in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

About the time the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported the report of the panel, Mr Magu was facing a barrage of similar allegations from a presidential investigative panel led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami.

President Muhammad Buhari has refused to release the report of any of the panels to enable the public to have first-hand information about Mr Magu’s culpability or otherwise in the charge and many others levelled against him.

The Mr Salami-led panel, which conducted its months-long hearing in secrecy, is believed to have been engineered by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to get Mr Magu out of office over wide differences they shared on diverse issues.

Mr Magu, who was suspended as Acting Chairman of the EFCC in the wake of the probe by Mr Salami’s panel, was never recalled or held accountable for any infraction after the panel submitted its report to Mr Buhari.

The other panel, titled, ‘Final Report of the Presidential Investigation Committee on the EFCC Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020,’ was said to be headed by Abdullahi Ibrahim, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

It stated that Mr Magu, through a pastor named Omale, had been laundering public funds to foreign countries.

“As an unknown pastor, the NFIU’s report showed the huge movement of funds ranging from N573, 228,040.41,” the report claimed.

