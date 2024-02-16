Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants for the 21 September governorship election has withdrawn, ahead of Saturday’s primaries.

Mr Ize-Iyamu, who was the 2020 APC governorship candidate in the state, disclosed this at a news conference in Benin on Friday.

He said his decision to quit was painful, adding that he took the decision after consulting with friends, family and political associates.

He, however, pledged to support any of the APC governorship aspirants who would emerge in Saturday’s primary

Mr Ize-Iyamu commended President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the party for their fairness and commitment to the democratic process.

“I entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

“I appreciate the commendable effort made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

“To correct the erroneous impression maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants including myself had been disqualified from the gubernatorial contest, the NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued clearance certificates,” he said.

He added: “This step was praiseworthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public.

“Having been cleared to contest, I regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race.”

Mr Ize-Iyamu said his withdrawal from the race is a sacrifice for the interest of the peace and unity of the APC, both at the state and national level.

“I humbly appeal to the good people of Edo State to accept my decision which is very personal and I promise to be there for them at all times.

Mr Ize-Iyamu’s exit has left APC with 11 aspirants for the Saturday’s primaries.

They included Dennis Idahosa, Clem Agba, Monday Okpebholo, Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Gideon Ikhine and David Imuse, Charles Airhiavbere, Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, and Ernest Umakhihe.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

