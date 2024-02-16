A new report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSIJ) has revealed a low representation of women in media leadership across the four media genres.

According to the report which focuses on women’s representation in newsrooms and news leadership in Nigeria, women accounted for 25.7 per cent of leadership positions, while men dominated with 74.3 per cent from a survey of 111 media organisations in Nigeria.

The report titled: “Who Leads the Newsroom and News,” was launched virtually on Thursday and carried out with funding support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Reviewing the 90-page report, the Director of the Daily Trust Foundation, Theophilus Abbah, said the print and online platforms exhibited the lowest representation of women at 4.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively, while radio and television had 9.2 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively.

Mr Abbah noted that gender imbalance has to be corrected by media owners, media executives and newsroom leaders.

More about report

In his welcome address, the Programme Officer of WSCIJ, Samson Ademola, noted that the report is a build-up on the centre’s research in 2017, which reveals that more women are found in journalism during the entry and mid-level of the profession and the figure reduces at the top level.

According to Mr Ademola, having more women in journalism participating in issues that concern them directly will help influence their reportage, which can enhance how women are portrayed.

In his presentation, Mr Abbah gave a further breakdown of other data noting that the distribution in the geopolitical zones proves that in the South-West, where there are more women in leadership roles, the percentage is 31.2 as against 68.8 for male.

This is followed by the North-central with 28.5 per cent female and 71.5 per cent male.

“This trend is manifested in other areas of the news business, where there are fewer female anchors and authors, as well as fewer women being featured in the news,” he said.

Mr Abbah also tackled the media for reporting the country’s National Gender Policy (2006), as reviewed in 2021, but “ironically, fails to keep to the tenets of the policy.”

“This is a call on media organisations to be deliberate in ensuring that more women are given leadership roles in the newsroom, and more female newsmakers are sourced and featured in the news,” he said.

Experts remark

The launch also had a panel session which featured the Deputy Director of Nigeria MacArthur Foundation, Aminat Salihu; the Deputy Editor of the Eagle Online, Juliana Francis; the Programme Officer, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dickens Olewe.

Others include Ruquyyah Aliyu, a lecturer in the Department of Information and Media Studies, Bayero University, Kano; Emeka Izeze, the Chairman of the National Media Complaint Commission; and Lekan Otufodunrin, the Executive Director of Media Career Development Network.

In his remark, Mr Olewe said the issue of women leadership in the newsroom and representation of women is what the media and society have been struggling with.

He called on the media to do better and make opportunities available for women to “break the glass ceiling.”

Mrs Salihu also noted that all hands must be on deck to change the narrative and every media organisation should ensure there’s diversity in the newsroom.

She also called for more training opportunities for women in the newsroom.

Ms Aliyu also observed that there are more female graduates in the field than male but women do not take up the challenge when it comes to media work, while Mrs Francis suggested that women should be allowed to cover major beats other than fashion and food.

In her contribution, Mrs Yusuf said “female journalists should understand the fact that no one will create a space for them except they do themselves and prove their worth in the newsroom.”

Way forward

Speaking further, Mr Abbah said the research has made several recommendations, which include the need to implement gender parity policies, improve the representation of women in news reporting, increase female expert sources, and promote gender-sensitive reporting.

Mr Otufodunrin observed that women do not take leadership roles and the work is perceived as difficult.

He, however, advised that the use of technology should be employed to ease the task.

Mrs Francis also added that the media should deliberately push women into leadership positions and encourage fresh graduates to join the investigation desk.

