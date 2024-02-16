The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed Sahad Stores, a popular Abuja shopping mall.

The store’s Area 11, Garki branch was sealed on Friday following an alleged disparity between prices on the shelves and what customers had to pay.

The enforcement was led by FCCPC Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi.

Briefing journalists, Mr Abdullahi said the commission’s preliminary investigation confirmed that the management of the supermarket was short-changing customers.

He said the store would remain sealed until the completion of the further investigation.

“What we have found out that these people are doing is misleading pricing and lack of transparency in the pricing, which is against Section 115 (3) of the law that says a consumer is not required to pay a price for any good or service higher than the one that’s on display,” Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the store’s branches in the Central Business District and Area 11 Garki, only a section of the latter was sealed.

The other section of the branch, in a separate building, was not sealed.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, one of the branch supervisors who did not want to be named acknowledged the reason stated by the FCCPC saying that the section heads failed to update prices on the counter.

The source told this newspaper that the store will most likely be reopened before the close of business as representatives of the business were at the commission’s office.

Section 155 of the commission’s act states that any corporate person that contravenes is liable to a fine of 100 million naira or even more and the directors of the company themselves are liable upon conviction payment of 10 million naira each or imprisonment of six months or both.

The commission said the store will only be unsealed when the requirements are met.

